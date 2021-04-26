Get fit with celebrities

Fitness programmes designed by celebrities promise to give you a full body workout

The past year has seen several gyms shut and indoor workouts becoming the norm. Along with Zoom sessions with workout buddies and Facebook lives with trainers, app-based fitness programmes also became popular. These are workouts by celebrities that you can try.

Jennis

This app allows training with UK’s Olympic gold medallist Jessica Ennis-Hill. She offers workouts and nutritional advice to suit beginners, intermediate and expert fitness levels. Her sessions vary from five to 29 minutes and she has workouts for general fitness, expecting and post-partum mothers. Her latest addition is the Jennis Cycle Mapping which offers a workout for each phase of the menstrual cycle.

Available on the Apple and Google Play stores; each programme is priced at £14.99 a month

Strong4me

This workout is created by American actor and model Kate Upton with her trainer Ben Bruno exclusively for women. It offers a 12-week fitness programme and meal plan to help women sculpt their body and improve their endurance. It has 30-minute sessions of low impact exercises that claim to strengthen muscles and improve metabolism. Their Instagram community @Stong4me also offers daily motivation.

Available for download as a PDF e-book from strong4mefitness.com for USD 65

Centr

Centr is a personalized digital health and fitness programme brought out by actor Chris Hemsworth. It offers daily workouts, meal plans, meditations for different levels of fitness. The workouts include boxing, MMA (mixed martial arts), high-intensity internal training, functional training, strength and bulking, foundation movement, dynamic yoga and Pilates. Each session is between 10 and 60 minutes. They also have a private Facebook group for their members to engage with and motivate each other.

Available on the Apple and Google Play stores and centr.com for USD 29.99 a month

Fit52

Singer Carrie Underwood’s fitness app Fit52 provides an option to do the workout alone or with others using the app. It is a community-powered platform designed to help people achieve their personal wellness goals. The app features a virtual deck of 52 playing cards, and each has an exercise and number of times it has to be repeated to attain a full-body workout in 30 minutes.

Available on the Apple and Google Play stores; USD 7.99 a month