  • The Package

Fitness Hits The Reset Button

The gyms may be shut and the workouts now virtual, but trainers and HIIT outfits are keeping up with digital trends to make sure they are ready for post-lockdown reality. In this package, we look at how the design of gyms will change, how outdoor exercise sessions are going virtual, the future of swimming, outdoor sports and fitness apps to track.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
Adapting gyms for social distancing
Lockdown, workouts and nutrition
Celebrity trainers up their game online
The future of swimming post-Covid
Home gyms or stadium workouts?
How Indian fitness apps are all the rage this lockdown
TRENDING TODAY