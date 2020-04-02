Fitbit Charge 4 launched in India

A Global wearable brand Fitbit on Wednesday launched its new fitness band Charge 4 with features like built-in GPS, Spotify, sleep tracking and other new features. Charge 4 will be available for ₹14,999 in black, rosewood and storm blue/black.

The Charge 4 Special Edition will be available for ₹16,999 in an exclusive granite reflective black woven band plus a classic black band to easily swap out for workouts or a sportier look, the company said in a statement.

Charge 4 includes Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes, a new personalized standard based on users resting heart rate and age that tracks any workout that gets heart pumping, from indoor biking to yoga, measuring the time spend in each heart rate zone toward a weekly goal of 150 minutes. This is the first Fitbit tracker to come with built in GPS, which means users can leave their phone at home when going outside for a run or walk or other outdoor activities.

It also features a relative SpO2 sensor, which powers Fitbit’s Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph in the Fitbit app. Additionally, Charge 4 is powered by up to seven days of battery life. The Charge 4 also comes with regular fitness and health tracking features seen on the previous trackers including Cardio Fitness level and Score, reminders to move, tracking for female health, option for food, water and weight logging etc.

—IANS