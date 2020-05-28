Experts from Ananda in the Himalayas live on Instagram on The Hindu Weekend

28 May 2020 11:24 IST

This Sunday, The Hindu Weekend's beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, talks to two experts from Ananda in the Himalayas.

Senior Ayurvedic Physician Dr. Naresh Perumbuduri was born in a traditional Ayurveda family from Kerala, where the ancient science was practiced by four generations before him.

His specialisation is in Ayurvedic solutions for auto-immune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and IBS.

Advertising

Advertising

Ananda’s Head of Yoga, Sandeep Agarwalla, has lived the life of a yogi and studied at the prestigious Bihar Yoga Bharti with an MA in Yoga Physiology.

Agarwalla chose to teach in the Bihar Yoga centres in different parts of the country, before he joined Ananda and helped develop wellness programmes including most recent Dhyana retreat.

Together these experts will take viewers through essential morning rituals such as activated waters, yogic kriyas such as tongue cleaning and oil pulling, along with simple breathing and meditation techniques to energise your day.

On May 31 at 5 pm. Live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend