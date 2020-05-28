Fitness

Experts from Ananda in the Himalayas live on Instagram on The Hindu Weekend

This Sunday, The Hindu Weekend's beauty and wellness columnist, Vasudha Rai, talks to two experts from Ananda in the Himalayas.

Senior Ayurvedic Physician Dr. Naresh Perumbuduri was born in a traditional Ayurveda family from Kerala, where the ancient science was practiced by four generations before him. 

His specialisation is in Ayurvedic solutions for auto-immune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and IBS. 

Ananda’s Head of Yoga, Sandeep Agarwalla, has lived the life of a yogi and studied at the prestigious Bihar Yoga Bharti with an MA in Yoga Physiology. 

Agarwalla chose to teach in the Bihar Yoga centres in different parts of the country, before he joined Ananda and helped develop wellness programmes including most recent Dhyana retreat.

Together these experts will take viewers through essential morning rituals such as activated waters, yogic kriyas such as tongue cleaning and oil pulling, along with simple breathing and meditation techniques to energise your day. 

On May 31 at 5 pm. Live on Instagram on @thehinduweekend

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:47:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/fitness/experts-from-ananda-in-the-himalayas-live-on-instagram-on-the-hindu-weekend/article31692474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY