Sporting success

“A recent survey conducted across all Government schools indicated that attendance has gone up significantly in schools which had sports in their curriculum,” says Saumil Majumdar, co-founder and CEO of Edusports, that works with schools to implement physical activity and sports.

Majumdar, an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIM Bangalore, has always been passionate about sports. His favourites were badminton and football. Now that Edusports has partnered with around 500 schools across India — including 100 in Tamil Nadu — his future plan is to establish a football academy in Tamil Nadu.

“Since 2007, we’ve been experimenting with various models until the present sustainable model clicked. Initially we tried to launch playgrounds all over the country with various sports activities, but it did not work. Then I worked out a plan for sports coaching in apartment complexes, and later we also started hiring huge halls to organise sports events to involve children in sports. It was in 2009 that I developed a sports curriculum for schools,” says Majumdar.

This Bengaluru-based company was given their first opportunity by TVS Matriculation School, Madurai. “The school had conducted a health and fitness survey and found a disturbing trend, and that was when I approached them and they willingly collaborated with us,” says Majumdar, who believes that sports curriculum must be given weightage on a par with core subjects. The curriculum exposes children to multiple sports during school hours, and those who want to pursue a specific one, do so after school.

“Team sports is our focus, not individual sports, mainly because of time constraints and also because most schools do not have adequate infrastructure,” says Majumdar, adding that team-based games are best suited for campus.

And what about special children? “We get them involved by providing them one-on-one training, as they are not comfortable in a group. But once they attain mastery and confidence, they are able to mingle with the general group and play.”

Edusports also identifies talent in schools and enables them to take up sports as a career. “ That is why we are associated with Chennaiyin FC and also organise football festivals regularly across schools. As we work with private CBSE as well as Government schools, we spot talented children with an aptitude for sports. In fact, it is football that seems to fascinate a vast majority of children and they are closely following the sport,” says Majumdar.

Training the trainers Edusports also recruits sportspersons with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education, trains and employs them as physical education coaches.



The training focusses not just on sports training, but also on how to behave with and handle children.

The coaches also work on getting reluctant children to participate in and enjoy sports.

In eight states, Edusports also offers a four-year vocational physical education subject, which can be completed as the child studies in school.

Heads of schools have begun to see sports as an integral part of education, he says. Corporations are also coming forward to fund sports education in Government schools, apart from providing good classrooms and toilet facilities.

Majumdar says, “The Sports Authority of Gujarat funds sports education in some Government schools and we work in tandem with them. Ashok Leyland, as part of its CSR initiative, has deployed Edusports in 108 schools across Tamil Nadu. We see such trends growing.”