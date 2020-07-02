Learn yoga from your home

02 July 2020 16:18 IST

This medical practitioner will be offering virtual yoga classes for beginners from all age groups

Medical practitioner Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan (54), took to yoga back in 2012 at the Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram (KYM). She also completed her yoga teacher training course from the institute, and is now a visiting faculty at KYM where she teaches Anatomy and Physiology for yoga students.

Currently a child development consultant who works with children with special needs at the SPARRC Institute, Chennai, Karthiyayini is now offering beginner-level online yoga classes. “Virtual yoga sessions are totally new to me but I am getting used to the new normal, adjusting and preparing myself first before I launch the online course for all age groups,” says Karthiyayini. She is therefore planning to give out a set of instructions a day prior to the class so that the participants do not miss out on oral instructions during the online class due to any technical glitch, and to help those who are gradually getting used to online classes.

Her classes begin during the first week of July. There will be a basic screening of every applicant to assess their fitness levels, physical ability and health condition, and based on that they will be slotted in appropriate groups. “We are looking at youth, at those in their 40s and 60s and even older. The focus will be more on meditation, chanting and breathing exercises for seniors and those with health issues. For the youth, we will give more dynamic postures,” she says.

Her classes are for beginners only. Instructions will be in Tamil and in English. Chanting will be in Sanskrit.

The classes will be conducted thrice a week, 12 classes a month and the fee is ₹2,000. For details, call 9659650000.