‘What is the best way to lose lockdown belly fat?’

Sports physician Dr Kannan Pugazhendi answers our readers’ questions on fitness

I get a headache when I run, but when I walk it’s fine. Why is this happening?

It could be exercise induced exertional headache, caused when a person does not have enough glucose in the blood. Ensure you eat something like a banana about an hour before. However, there could be underlying reasons like anaemia which could cause hypoxia, where the brain is deprived of oxygen. Some women may also experience this during the period, so you can avoid running at the time. Try and look at running as a time of relaxation, not one of stress, so don’t take office calls or think about anything stressful at this time. Note the time, dates, what you ate, your workload, and then consult a doctor if this persists.

I am preparing for a competitive exam and don’t have time to go out and play a sport. What can I do at home?

You can use the stairs to go up and down or walk on the terrace, if you haven’t exercised much before. If you have, try short bursts of HIIT for 7 to 15 minutes a few times a day. Exercise stimulates endorphins and helps you refocus on your work better.

I am a 24-year-old who has developed a bit of a belly in the last four months. What is the best exercise to get this off?

Ensure a healthy diet with no junk or processed foods. Include three days of aerobic exercises (brisk walking, cycling) for about 45 minutes and three days of strength training (using weights or your own body weight) for about 30 minutes. If you are regular, you could lose the belly fat in three to four months

I am a 21 and suffer from constipation. What exercises will help me?

In addition to aerobic exercises and strength training, make sure you do mid-sectional exercises (sit-ups, crunches) that increase the motility.

Dr Kannan Pugazhendi is a renowned sports physician and fitness consultant with over two decades of experience

Nothing in this column is intended to be, and is not, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Please seek independent advice from a licensed practitioner if you have any questions regarding a medical condition. Email us with your questions at mp_health@thehindu.co.in