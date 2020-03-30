Lockdown: Narendra Modi shares fitness routine, yoga videos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared his fitness routine during the coronavirus lockdown with the public, saying practising Yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years.

In a series of tweets, Modi shared the animated videos of him doing Yoga that were uploaded on the YouTube in 2018. “During yesterday’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly.”

Modi shared the link “https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN”. He said he is neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert.“Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others.”

The Yoga videos are available in different languages, “Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing....,” the Prime Minister said.

