Cancer awareness umbrellas from Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research

An umbrella that bears QR codes on cancer awareness is the latest initiative from Dr. P Guhan, director of Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research. “Umbrellas need not necessarily protect you from rain or shine, it can also save your life by making you aware of cancer,” he says. The awareness campaign gave away over 100 free umbrellas to NGOs and students.“We have done several online campaigns using apps, e-books, animated videos, and websites. Now, we have something unique that is offline. But, this will eventually direct people to the online space where we have consolidated information on all types of cancers.”

Each panel of the umbrella has images of colour ribbons accompanied by a QR code. For example, the code next to the pink ribbon image leads to information on breast cancer, its symptoms, and diagnosis. It also informs about the relevant apps, online videos and other resources. There are specific codes for cancer of the lungs, head and neck, prostrate glands, and so on. Anyone with an android phone has to simply scan with a QR code scanner to access the data. “NGOs can display the umbrella at their meetings to get the attention of the public that in turn can scan and learn all about cancer. It serves our purpose of reaching out in a big way.”

Dr. Guhan admits that there is still great fear associated with cancer. “People are hesitant to approach medical help. We have to constantly remind them that cancer is curable if detected early. More than 50 per cent of cancer cases in India are detected in advanced stage III or stage IV levels. In western countries more than 80 per cent are detected in the early stages. Unfortunately, there is still not much change in this percentage.”

People still seek medical help when the disease has already advanced, he says. “There is so much misinformation related to the side affects of chemotherapy. Many think that radiation leads to mouth ulcers, and that it affects skin colour. They try alternative therapies to avoid any side effects. When they finally come to us when everything fails, it is often at an incurable stage. Early diagnosis ensures cure is the message that needs to reach out.”

Dr. Guhan of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has launched umbrellas with QR codes to spread awareness on all types of cancer | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The videos and websites also highlight stories of cancer survivors. “Most men and women postpone diagnosis citing other commitments. A missed or neglected diagnosis can have serious consequences. When they come for treatment at an advanced stage, sometimes it is too late. Cancer cure becomes a reality only when detected early,” he reiterates.

For women, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed. Recently, they launched specially designed mobile phone covers with a pink logo accompanied by a QR code. On scanning, it redirects users to cancer survivor stories, apps, ebooks and films on breast cancer “There is a two per cent increase, especially among the younger women group of 30 to 40 years. Women above 40 should go for an annual pap smear and mammogram to rule out cervical cancer and breast cancer respectively. A routine annual screening helps in early detection and the treatment may not require radiation or chemotherapy. But in most cases, this is not happening,” says Dr. Guhan.

Watch out For unusual lumps anywhere in the body

Unexplained fever for more than two weeks

Hoarseness in voice that refuses to settle down

Unexplained weight loss

Sudden increase in size of a mole or lump

Unusual bleeding or discharge

Difficulty in swallowing

Changes in bowel and bladder habits

Sometimes the symptoms may not be cancerous but one has to rule that out by taking medical help

To know more, call: 0422-4389797 or 94428-44775 (open on all days (except Sundays) between 9.00 am to 6.00 pm)

Even the educated have an emotional and psychological fear of cancer. “They have to overcome this. It’s a social responsibility to spread awareness. We are seeing an increase in the number of breast cancer cases, lung, head and neck cancers too. A cancer diagnosis doesn’t mean the end of life. We have so many success stories of cancer survivors who are sports persons, doctors, engineers and others like us leading a normal life.” To follow a healthy lifestyle, one should avoid alcohol and tobacco. And, consume freshly cooked food and avoid foods with preservatives. A moderate exercise regimen and annual cancer screening is important.

Mobile phone covers with QR codes on cancer awareness | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The need to spread awareness about cancer is especially urgent at the school and college level, says the doctor. “Teens have easy access to alcohol and tobacco. Once they develop a liking at an early stage in life, it usually leads to addiction. They become long-term tobacco users. They must know how it affects their health. All the information they need is uploaded. We have animated videos and feel good stories of breast cancer survivors that can be a motivating factor for someone diagnosed with breast cancer.”