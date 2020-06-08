Ayurvedic rituals for the day and night

08 June 2020 12:56 IST

Dr Naresh Perumbuduri, senior ayurvedic physician at Ananda in The Himalayas, on ayurvedic rituals to follow

1. Wake up between 4 am and 6 am. This is especially relevant for people with chronic diseases. Living according to the circadian rhythm is transformative for health.

2. Drink copper-infused, room temperature water in the morning. (Keep it in a copper container for at least 12 hours.) Over time, copper enhances the peristaltic movement of the intestines, which leads to better elimination.

3. Other morning infusions include:

- Amla juice for rejuvenation

- 1 teaspoon dill seeds soaked in warm water is ideal for women with menstrual problems. Drink when the water is cool and eat the seeds

- Aloe vera juice for menopausal women

- 1/2 teaspoon each of cumin, coriander and fennel seeds soaked in warm water. Drink when the water cools and eat the seeds for better digestion.

4. Oil has great significance in Ayurveda. It is recommended that the feet, arms and legs be massaged every day. You can apply sesame oil and wash it off during your bath. A head massage is recommended at least thrice a week.

5. Thorough cleansing of the oral cavity means first brushing your teeth, then using a tongue scraper and finally oil pulling with sesame or coconut oil.

6. You can also gargle for 15-20 minutes with a teaspoon of triphala dissolved in water, in place of oil pulling.

