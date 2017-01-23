On your feet!

The first edition of the CULT 10K Run, held recently at Cubbon Park, saw thousands of Bengalureans put on their running shoes and hit the road.

The added bonus of sharing track space with super model, fitness enthusiast and avid barefoot runner Milind Soman was enough to get even the uninspired on their feet.

Flagging off both the 5K and 10K runs, Milind encouraged participants all through till the finish line. Sharing his experience, Milind says: “Running with a lot of people is always fun because of the high-energy levels. That you are in a space where everyone around you is getting better is inspiring and energising.”

Commenting on the existing scenario in sports and fitness, Milind said, “We need to start thinking about it first. In our culture, we don’t think about fitness and give much importance towards exercise as it is not part of our tradition.

We only cry when we don’t get medals in the Olympics. I think such events are the first step to start thinking and bringing about a change in people’s mindsets.”

Mahesh won the 10K run in the men’s category clocking an impressive 37:09 while Jyothi won in the women’s category with a timing of 44:06. The 5K run was won by Vishwambar.

“What are you fit for, and what you want to be fit for, that you have to decide,” Milind said. When I asked him if I could take a selfie with him he responded with his infectious grin: “No pictures unless you earn them. You need to do 10 push-ups!”

So down to the ground I went and managed to complete 10 push-ups with Milind counting, proving that sometimes even taking a picture can be a worthy workout!