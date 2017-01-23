Make or break?

As we bid farewell to the previous year and welcome the New Year, we promise ourselves to use these 365 new chances in the best way to make our year the greatest. Well, a New Year is much more than a ‘New year, New me’ FB post. The New Year’s resolution is a tradition that we follow — to plan the 12 new chapters of our life and set personal goals. To make a realistic New Year’s resolution is hard, but sticking to it is even harder. When the whole world conspires to break our resolution, we give our best to make it to the end.

In the fourth week of the first month of the year, let us see if Bengalureans have given up on their ‘goal’ for the year even before they really got started.

Rita Taye, a fashion designer says: “New year is incomplete without resolutions. My aim is to eat healthy and eat fresh because I want to lose weight. It is going great and I already lost a kg. As of now, I don’t have any plans to break it.”

A second-year degree student of Christ University, Pooja Radhakrishnan says that from the first year, she had been wanting to dance with the college dance team. “When I got selected this year, I joined the team and everyone started calling me a ‘contemporary dancer.’ That was the result of a year’s hard work and dedication. My resolution for 2017 is to perform well and give my best whenever and wherever I perform”

Going a bit deeper into the tradition of resolutions, Tejasvi K, a 34-year-old engineer explains: “As I am growing older, I realise that somewhere between what happened and what will happen, was and is, is always in our hands. My resolution is to be happy, no matter what. No more blame games; spreading happiness is my aim. I do not know if I can keep this as a constant resolution in this world full of variables.”

Then there are people who already broke their New Year’s resolution. Rahul (name changed), a software engineer of 27 years explained how he broke his resolution in the very first week of the year: “My goal was to not eat chicken for at least six months. But I broke it in the very first week of the year. It is wonderful to make resolutions but that does not mean we can go all veggie on picnics too! I went out with my friends and I could not control my love for chicken.”

When asked whether New Year’s resolutions are important, Babita Kumar, a mother of two said: “As a new year touches us, we are back to ‘new year, new me’ kind of topics. Nothing changes, except for the dates. We keep changing with time, so do our needs. We can make a resolution any time, there is no specific time to make oneself a better person. The main point is the will to maintain it. After all, every morning is a fresh morning!”