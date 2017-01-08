Log in to fitness

From dog-walkers to marathon runners, the fitness enthusiast is slowly becoming as ubiquitous in Bengaluru as the techie, with many of the city’s residents being both.

Perhaps it is the sedentary lifestyles imposed by long work hours, or the rising awareness about the importance of physical well-being, that has triggered the rise in numbers of people taking up physical activity.

But like everything else in this day and age, there is another side to it that we all see but take for granted, the social aspect.

The combination of social media and the boom in fitness-related wearables has seen an ever increasing number of people publicly sharing workout routines, run times, even calories burnt. Unlike everything else put up on social media, these are deeply personal statistics that impact no one but the poster, but it is done anyway. “It is about positive reinforcement,” says 24-year-old Kiran Kumar, a management consultant. “We all like being told we are doing well, and like acknowledgement of the gains attained by our workouts, and social sharing is perfect for that.”

Kiran, who occasionally puts up details from his bicycle rides on Facebook through fitness app Strava, believes that making his endeavour public serves as a motivator to keep doing it.

“In society today, being fit is considered almost as important as being educated and having a good job, and most of the time that has a positive effect on people.”

Bengaluru-based fitness trainer Wanitha Ashok says, “I have seen many people start exercising after watching their friends online. From being something that many were wary of starting on, fitness has become the cool thing to do. I see people taking pictures of themselves working out at gyms, and burning calories on the treadmills. If a social media fad helps get urban India out exercising, it is a positive development. Everyone should be walking about 10,000 steps on a daily basis to become fit and remain healthy. Fitness tracking devices give an accurate picture and convince more people to transform from being couch potatoes to fitter individuals.”

HR professional Monika Verma was inspired to take up running, mainly on account of numerous posts by friends and associates online.

“I would wake up to messages about people covering eight kilometres or walking more than 10,000 steps a day. It gave me a push to start exercising and now I run every day.”

She adds, “I post the details of my run online. It keeps me inspired to run more and exercise better. I feel that it is much better than sharing random good morning videos and self-help management quotes, which Facebook clutters my feed with.”

That is not to say everyone agrees with the idea. Manish Mehta, who runs a textile business and likes to head out to Cubbon Park for a run on occasion, believes that the goal of personal fitness can be achieved without the aid of trackers and social media. “These are all quite recent phenomena, and we’ve been keeping ourselves in shape for years before they were invented. I am also a little worried about an overshare of my regular running routes and times being recorded for posterity for anyone to see. For me, the less complicated approach works better.”

