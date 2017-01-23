Crystal clear

“I’ve lost count of the sceptics!” Bindu Maira smiles as she hands out crystals. A New Delhi-based professional Tarot card reader, crystal healer and life coach for 15 years, Maira runs personal empowerment workshops and organises empowerment retreats. At The Hindu Lit For Life festival, she begins her crystal healing workshop by tackling the cynics with a conscientiously-researched analysis of the method.

“Crystals have been used for hundreds of years by priests, medicine men and shamans. Now, there’s a wave of interest in alternate healing sweeping through the globe,” she says, adding, “We have a left and right brain. There’s a logical scientific side. But also an intuitive side...”

As she talks about energy fields, a couple of eyebrows go up. “Okay. Let me put it this way: When you go into a space, don’t you feel a vibe? That’s the energy of the space. And thoughts are also energy, which is why so many people are now talking about the Law of Attraction, where you draw toward you precisely what you send out.”

Bindu goes on to talk about bio-chemistry, the origin of crystals and how they can aid with healing. “Healing is not about just one thing. Medical science deals with the symptoms of a disease. Holistic healing goes to the root cause.”

Discussing how she got started on this path, Bindu says she was always interested in alternative healing, and gradually made it a full-time career. “When I began 17 years ago, I was an oddity. It was overwhelming. Now, there are tarot card readers and crystal healers at every corner,” she smiles. “It’s heartening to see how many more people are willing to keep an open mind.”