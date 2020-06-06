18 natural bath products from small businesses across India

Aitareya Living’s recipe for tooth powderuses ingredients such as calcium bentonite clay, activated charcoal, ground cloves and peppermint essential oil among others. ₹100 onwards on their Facebook page @Aitareya.livin
Juicy Chemistry’s Tamanu Carrier Oil is known to soothe, repair and diminish redness, scars, stretch marks and irritation. Ideal for the skin and hair. ₹925 for 30 ml on juicychemistry.coms
Chennai-based Krya’s ayurvedic low-foam hair wash powder — with 27 natural herbs such as bhringara, liquorice and shikakai — addresses issues from hairfall to dandruff. ₹300 onwards on krya.in
The Kumkumadi Face Wash Soap Bar (jasmine and rose) by Neev Herbal Handmade Soaps is cold-pressed and chemical-free. ₹260 for a pack of two soap bars on karnival.com
Mitti Se’s green tea walnut soap is crafted with plant-based oils, glycerine, green tea and lime; one of its surfaces is layered with walnut scrub. ₹190 for 100 gm on mittise.com
Nat Habit’s ubtans are crafted in their kitchen, using age-old recipes. The Fresh 2 Minute Bath Ubtan is made from besan, a mix of grains, wild turmeric and neem. ₹49 per unit on nathabit.in
Raw Beauty’s Chamkeela tooth powder contains Himalayan rock salt, clove, cinnamon, turmeric and activated charcoal. ₹390 for 100 gm, on their Instagram handle @rawbeauty2018.
Raw Beauty’s daily face wash powder, made from farm-sourced ingredients, comes in three variants: Gulaabo, Nee Moii and Cool Kid. ₹600 for 75 gm on @rawbeauty2018 on Instagram.
Rustic Art offers shaving bars — claimed to suit shaving requirements of men — in three variants: tea tree, orange turmeric and lavender charcoal, ₹260 for 60 gm on rusticart.in
Tvam brings you two variants of bath salts: one with the relaxing effects of green tea and the other with the all-encompassing richness of neem. At ₹938 for 250 gm at tvamnaturals.com
Those with acne-prone skin, check out Hyderabad-based Ancient Living’s face wash with aloe vera, tea tree and vitamin E oil. ₹350 for a 100 ml pack on ancientliving.in
Bare Necessities’ aerosol-free Desert Dry Shampoo is made from organic cocoa powder and cornstarch sourced from Auroville in Tamil Nadu. ₹475 for 45 gm at barenecessities.in
Bare Necessities’ Peppermint Party Toothpaste comes in glass jars with a refill option. Packed with food-grade baking soda, organic coconut oil and peppermint essential oil. Starts at ₹115 for 30 gm at barenecessities.in.
Blend It Raw Apothecary’s Ayurvedic Bath Powder collection includes kaolin clay, avarampoo, wild turmeric, lemon balm, gotu kala and tulsi — at ₹1,490 for a unit, on blenditrawapothecary.in
Bon Organics’ tea tree variant comes in travel-friendly spray bottles. ₹470 for 200 gm on bonorganics.com
Everwards India’s soak salt comes packed with Himalayan pink salt, epsom salt and lemongrass oil, among others. ₹249 for 100 gm at everwards.co.in
Gloriously Handmade’s Ebony Shampoo Bars are made from jeera, clove, cinnamon or coffee-infused solutions, among other herbs and spices. 7259729285
Grinding Stone’s Magical Mint Mouthwash — made with aloe vera juice, baking soda, tea tree oil and peppermint essential oil — is perfect for quick breath-fixes. ₹250 for 120 ml at grindingstone.in