Sense of self-worth: Start believing in yourself

01 April 2019 14:14 IST

It is up to us to find value in whatever we do and realise that we have a role to play

I was cast in a small role, in a theatrical production, recently. While the role was small, I believed it was important. Yet, when I got off the stage after our first performance, I asked myself if my role was required at all.

Such thoughts that coursed through me made me feel less of who I was and I slipped into despondency.

Feeling unimportant did not help, so I re-examined the role I had played.

Advertising

Advertising

A concept that I learnt in college helped me process my thoughts.

‘Hygiene factor’, is the belief that the presence of a factor, trait or what have you may not add materially to enhancing value, yet its absence will certainly diminish the effect.

In applying this thought to my predicament, I realised that while the role I played may not have added much body to the scene I acted in, yet without it, the scene I was cast to act in would have lacked depth. My appearance in the role provided context for effective enactment by the protagonist. The thought was very enabling and restored me, thus reducing my feeling unimportant.

In my not being or wanting to see merit in what I was commissioned to do, I seemed to sabotage myself.

As a young adult, I was once told ‘what you do unto yourself, you do to others’; if therefore I cannot appreciate myself, I may not be able to appreciate others.

Small or otherwise, my contribution was important. Not acknowledging this to self only causes pain, disappointment and sadness in me.

The writer is an organisational and behavioural consultant. He can be contacted at ttsrinath@gmail.com