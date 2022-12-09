Ensuring mental health with soulful strings of the sitar

December 09, 2022 02:57 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s sitar recital for the Diwali celebrations at the White House was the first time the sitar was ever played in the official residence/ workplace of the US president. A sitar player and a music producer, Rishab is a descendant of the Rikhi Ram family of luthiers and also the last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar.

Rishab recalls that initially, he had to turn down the invitation because the White House lacked the logistics to hold a sitar recital. Rishab says “I had to explain to them that a sitar recital needs a stage and it cannot be played like a guitar. Two days later, the White House representatives got back to say that , the appropriate arrangements had been made. The recital was attended by 500 prominent people, mostly of Indian descent. It was an honour to play and receive appreciation from them. US President Biden wrote a letter to say that for the first time, the vibration from the strings of the sitar echoed through the walls of the White House. For me the entire experience was surreal.”

Rishab will be performing in Hyderabad at the Sattva Knowledge City on Sunday. Rishab picked up the sitar at the age of 10 and has since immersed himself in it . As a producer, he is all for rhythmic melodies and aims to send out messages to the world with his music. He says, “Music is for the soul, music is healing and it ignites different emotions. I relate to the navarasas and so my music is also aligned accordingly.

Earlier this year, Rishab also launched an album titled Sitar for Mental Health, in an attempt to use music as a form of healing. Once launched, the young musican says he was surprised at the DM, emails and personal messages from listeners telling him how the music has helped them. “Some told me my music brought them a semblance of peace,” he sharers.

As a young musician who struggled with anxiety during the lockdown, Rishab says,“Technology has made it possible for my music to reach so many people. who can access it. Accessibility of music makes musicians more creative.”

Rishab who recently played at the ‘Echos of earth festival’ in Bengaluru, in collaboration with London-based Yussef Dayes, is all for collaborations and fusion music. However, he clarifies: “Classical music is a great tool for fusion music, but music shouldn’t be confusing to the listeners. Indian music travelled because of collaborations but in doing so, every musician should stay true to the roots.”