Homegrown and on point

From feminine polka-dotted blouses to lace-shelled ensembles, ISU — pronounced ‘is you’— is a promising addition to a booming fashion e-commerce industry, where the likes of Ajio and Lulu & Sky are raking in thousands of orders in a single week. Run by enterprising Delhi girl Rashi Menda, who always keeps her style sisters in mind, ISU hopes to meet requirements for “trendy, affordable and Instagram-worthy” clothes.

Driven by data analytics, Menda has borrowed a leaf out of brands like Topshop and platforms like Myntra, and explains, “We were scoping data from these markets and seeing what is selling. Based on the rotational data cycles every 45 days, we can conclude where the market is thriving.” Incidentally, ISU’s parent company is Zapyle, the Bangalore-based e-commerce platform that has been retailing fashion brands like Moschino and Marc by Marc Jacobs since 2015. Zapyle is also a community-based marketplace for pre-owned luxury accessories.

Design on the mind

At ISU, sift through a collection of embellished jumpsuits, brunch wear and bandage dresses, as well as show pieces or statement garments like sequined jackets and split-and-flared trousers to complement what is already available. ISU has also adopted open-backed shirts, joggers and blouson-sleeved shirts to create a wardrobe of essentials for trend-inclined girls. Menda and her team have named the garments ‘Rey’, ‘Veronica’ and so on, cleverly placing stamps of identity on these creations, and personalising them for potential buyers. There is an upmarket feel to the simplicity of the garments and Menda owes the impressive design IQ of the creations to her mother, a fashion designer, and a team of designers who have worked with the likes of Little Mistress in the UK and Aditya Birla retailers.

Easy on the pocket

With fabrics, such as cotton tencel and poly-knits, sourced from Peru and China, Menda promises a luxurious feel and finish to any outfit, ideal for AM to PM ensembles. Averaging at ₹1,500 for a single garment and ₹2,000 for a dress, the brand has made itself accessible indeed. But while Menda acknowledges a void in the market for a luxury homegrown brand like ISU, the label has to accommodate a number of body types to truly succeed in a consumer-driven space. So while she shares the label will accommodate the five main body types Indian women possess, the sizes available on ISU comprise the traditional UK size range of 6 to 14. Still in a nascent stage, ISU has a long way to go if it’s going to match the likes of Zapyle’s refined finds from Kenzo and Tory Burch.

Shop the ISU line on zapyle.com.

For personalised service, call/Whatsapp 8296959712 from Mondays to Fridays from 10 am till 9 pm and Saturdays from 10 am till 4 pm.