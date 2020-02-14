Working with Wendell Rodricks

1/10

Ekta Rajani, stylist and former fashion editor of Harper’s Bazaar: Wendell Rodricks was one of the most well-read people I’ve come across. When he taught [History of World Costume more than 22 years ago], the genius of his mind was so bright. While it was a class on costume, the way he turned it into a class on anthropology, and brought culture and human behaviour into it, was mind-blowing, for the lack of a better word. That education shaped how I approached clothes, how I approached my work.

Ujjwala Raut, former supermodel, New York: I’ve known him since I was 18. When I had my De Beers shoot, I was new to the industry. He sensed that I was uncomfortable [about having men adjust my clothes]. He’d tell me kindly, ‘If you are not cool with it, please do it yourself’. He never gave you an attitude. He came up with the name Ksha for my daughter.

Kiran Rao, Amethyst, Chennai: Wendell put Goa on the world map; till then, it was a hippie destination, or deeply traditional. He was a Renaissance Man, a son of the soil, who highlighted all that Goa had to offer, making it a trendy, chic place to be.

Lata Madhu, Collage, Chennai: He was one of the first designers we had at our store; he came down to Chennai for the soft launch [15 years ago]. I remember him as an approachable person, and easy to work with. Before inclusivity was a trend, he was making forgiving silhouettes. His work with linen is well-known, but he also worked magic with georgette.

Neeta Lulla, designer, Mumbai: There was a touch of humanism in his work, and his fabrics. Every time I visited Goa, he’d lay out a huge spread. And no matter when you last met him, he was one of those people who’d take up easily from where we left off. Photo: Prodip Guha

Nina Manuel, former model, London: I first met him in 1995 and went on to open and close many shows for him. When I moved to New York, he introduced me to many people. Even after my modelling years, he maintained a relationship when there was no benefit to him. Conversations with him never changed, and I loved seeing photos of his travels and his recipes on Facebook.

Prasad Bidapa, fashion stylist and choreographer, Bengaluru: Wendell was an evolved soul. His interests in art, decor, literature, music and fashion were legendary. He was always encouraging and supportive of young models and designers. Malaika Arora was his muse and he put her on the cover of his book, The Green Room. He loved our Bangalore models and was one of the first designers to use Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma in his shows. Photo: Bhagya Prakash K

Sanjay Garg, designer, New Delhi: Wendell represented the individuality and plurality present in the fashion industry. He was always vocal and unafraid to speak his mind — whether that was through Goan fashion, LGBTQ rights, day-to-day social issues or even his personal life [which I often got a glimpse of through Facebook]. His authenticity and accessibility was also the reason why so many of us, without knowing him personally, were able feel like we did.

Sheetal Sharma, show director, Bengaluru: I began my career as a choreographer with him. I used to feel like a fool sometimes when things weren’t going the way they should. He’d step in, make a few tweaks, and turn the choreography around. And he never took the limelight. Photo: The India Today Group