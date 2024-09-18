With a boutique in Delhi, Franck Muller’s eyes are set on strategic expansion in India

New Delhi’s DLF Emporio Mall, synonymous with top-tier luxury brands, is now home to Swiss watchmaker Franck Muller’s first boutique in northern India, in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company.

The brand’s inclination toward quirky aesthetics is visible in its 1,168 square ft boutique that houses some of their most exquisite timepieces: from the bestselling Vanguard to Master Square. Equally striking is the symmetry of watch tower displays in aqua tones suspended from the ceiling.

With a firm eye on India’s luxury market, Franck Muller is on an expansion drive. This is the brand’s second exclusive boutique in India after Palladium Mall in Mumbai. Erol Baliyan, managing director, Middle East, Africa and India, Franck Muller, explains, “It started about seven years ago when we strategically began putting out more resources in the Indian market. We understand the potential of the consumer here plus the economic numbers are encouraging.” He adds, “Luxury consumption in India is $6.6 billion today. On top of it, the GDP is $3.5 trillion, which is expected to hit $4.5 trillion by the end of this year. Those are amazing statistics.”

Today, Franck Muller is present in every major city of India, with 11 points of sale (including duty-free presence) across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Kochi. The next market they are targeting is Pune. “In all of our exclusive boutiques, you will find a wide variety of collections. In shop-in-shop, we have our limitations. In the coming year, or maybe before the end of this year, you will see another location with our partner in Mumbai,” he informs.

Partnering with celebrities is also a part of the game plan for Franck Muller in India. No wonder, former Indian international cricketer and entrepreneur Yuvraj Singh graced the launch of their Delhi boutique. “(Yuvraj) Singh has had a successful career. A lot of our watches that sell well in India are quite sporty; a case in point being the Vanguard collection,” he says, adding, “In the coming days, you will hear of more collaborations with celebrities, because India is one of the most reactive countries when it comes to star power. The people here resonate much more with celebrities unlike other parts of the world.”

As one of the most creative and innovative watch brands, Erol believes the secret to the brand’s success is creating an emotional bridge between the timepiece and the consumer. “I believe it is one of the biggest reasons why we’ve been successful. We understand the mindset of the client, their background, their history and lifestyle, which is then translated into the timepiece.”

With new-age technology taking centre stage in the world of watches, what is Franck Muller’s outlook? “We are a traditional watchmaker. The technology in terms of production doesn’t have much impact on us. Our pieces are always handcrafted. What we do differently is use a variety of materials or a unique style of carbon. Recently, we announced a LumiNova-infused carbon case,” he shares. “We were also the first in the world to implement the rising trend of crypto in our watches. About five years ago, we implemented a QR code and turned the timepiece into a wallet to serve the crypto millionaires or billionaires. It did very well. Our attempt is to always be ahead of the curve,” he adds.

On this note, Erol has some recommendations for watch geeks or collectors who are looking to make a statement. “The Giga Tourbillon is a great buy, also because it has the biggest tourbillon in the world ever seen in a wristwatch. Gravity comes next. Among the less complicated varieties, I would recommend those beautifully treated carbon cases. They luminate at night,” he advises.

There is a lot more happening behind the scenes, admits Erol. After previously launching some India-specific collections like the Men in Blue special edition and one around Independence Day, the label has another watch, a 108-piece handcrafted limited edition that is pre-sold. That is not all. Franck Muller’s diversification to real estate is another talking point. In a partnership with UAE’s London Gate, the luxury watch brand is set to bring the world’s tallest residential clock tower — rising to a staggering 450 metres — to the Marina skyline in Dubai. “We have named it after our most complicated watch, Aeternitas. It should be completed in the next two-and-a-half to three years. The next tower, Vanguard, will again be in Marina,” he says.

“My eyes are now on India. I want to build a beautiful Franck Muller tower with the right partners in Mumbai,” concludes Erol.