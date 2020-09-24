When fashion gets functional

Abraham & Thakore will launch their latest line at Ffolio in Bengaluru this week

Abraham & Thakore will be launching their latest collection at Ffolio in Bengaluru on September 26. Apart from their ready-to-wear collection, Abraham & Thakore will also offer specialised customisation services for the first time at this location.

“Our current collection reflects the classic Abraham & Thakore ethos of being simple and elegant, without being too fussy. The focus of this collection is clothing one can wear in most situations, especially in the current scenario where most of us might be home bound, but may need to step out in the course of the day,” says David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore.

“A part of the collection is called Lounge Away and has been designed keeping in mind the current period. We believe fashion has to adapt to the changing times and our latest collection embodies elegance and functionality,” says Abraham, adding, “We felt it was important for our clients to know the line was something they could enjoy, even though our lives have changed so much in the past few months.”

“Ffolio will be the main destination for our collection in Bengaluru,” adds Abraham.

“I believe Abraham & Thakore are one of India’s leading designers right now as they have understood the importance of using Indian textiles and techniques to create a global product,” says stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa who will be launching the collection along with Yashodhara Shroff, founder of Ffolio. “That is the way ahead for handloom and khadi in our country as designers utilise them to generate employment and establish prosperity across the board.”

“The move to a more central location as well as to a landmark store in the city is an important one for Abraham & Thakore,” says Bidapa, who will be styling a couple of ladies in various looks with the outfits from the collection at the event. “The clothes, which are handmade are beautiful with hand-finished embroidery on textiles that celebrate what India is all about.”

Abraham & Thakore wil be launched at Ffolio, 5. Vittal Mallya Road on September 26 between 12 noon and 2 pm.