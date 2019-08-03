What’s on at Handloom Day 2019

As Handloom Day approaches on August 7, we look at how designers are working towards reviving India’s lost weaves and a line-up of events to mark the occasion.

On the GI map

Soon, Bengal’s centuries-old history with the famed muslin fabric is all set to be stamped with the prestigious geographical indication (GI) tag. The heritage golden fabric will soon join the ranks of the recently-stamped Thirubuvanam silk sari (March 2019) and others GI-protected weaves like the Pochampally Ikat, Kanjeevaram sari, Kota Doria, among several others. And thanks to the efforts of the state government, Kerala’s handloom village, Kuthampully, will be a tourist destination: a move aimed at promoting the hamlet’s GI-tagged Kuthampully saris woven with rich, gold borders. What the sector is awaiting are tags for Tamil Nadu’s Kandangi sari (from the Karaikudi taluk and known for its coarse cotton, conventional checks and temple patterns) and the Kodali Karuppur sari (identified with gold motifs made with the jamdani technique, hand-painted kalamkari motifs)

Line-up Shop: On August 7, head to the Crafts Council of India’s exhibition that brings together handloom textiles from across the country. Titled Celebrating Handlooms, the event will have on sale rare Banarasi saris, patolas, jamdani and kanjeevarams, along with khadi, muslins, linens, unique bhujodis and gamcha saris. From 10.30 am to 7.30 pm at Kamala, 12 A-C Co-optex Grounds, 350 Pantheon Road, Egmore. For details, call 28191457.

Get online: At this online sale by Noida-based social venture, Lal10, shop for chanderi, jamdani, tussar and Maheshwari silks, along with Bengal handloom cotton and Sambalpuri ikkat weaves. The B2B marketplace platform aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of India's weavers and artisans has partnered with online retail platforms this Handloom Day. ₹2,300 onwards on ajio.com and mytnra.com. From August 7-15.

Meet: Handloom enthusiasts in Hyderabad can head to this meet organised by the city-based organisation, Handloom Tales. Get to know more about India's various weaves, participate in a fashion show and photoshoot. On August 10, at Moment Elitte Banquets, Vengal Rao Nagar. ₹1,000 per person. From 11 am to 4 pm. For details, call 9160261113.

At LFW

For those with your eyes on the runway, at the upcoming Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019’s (August 21 to 25) Gen Next programme, look forward to these three labels: Little Things Studio by Ankita Srivastava who draws inspiration from Matisse hand drawings in her collection crafted with handloom cotton khadi, cupro (vegan silk), Manjushree Saikia’s collection for her label, Ura Maku, comprises experiments with Eri, Muga, Assam’s mulberry silk and Chanderi tissue and Stanzin Palmo’s Zilzom celebrates Ladakh’s heritage pashmina, nambu and yak textiles with digitally printed and embroidered apricot blossoms and sea buckthorn.