Watch out for these fashion trends in 2024

January 05, 2024 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Someone once said, “Style is nothing but a reflection of the collective vanity of the times.” I think it was uttered yesterday, and the bearer of this epiphany was none other than me. Either way, I thought it would make for a weighty phrase to start the annual trend of sifting through what worked and what did not.

So before I share my covet list, here is a list of trends that you can KonMari (that is the verb form of Marie Kondo ie to discard.)

Smartwatches: Purist as I am and much prefer old school timepieces to anything on my wrist with an LED screen, funnily enough, smartwatches are not losing out to tradition. The newest kid in town are smart rings — sleeker, inconspicuous, and a world of data which can be even more precise than anything smartwatches can register. It is so tempting an idea that even I am considering one! And why not, if I can wear a lovely manual-winding movement to suit my mood and still be clocking all my body metrics in real time without looking like a dork – that is a win-win.

Purple: The colour of frustration, if it could be plotted on a spectrum, dominated last year, from runways to wrists to hairdos. Great shock value but hardly a team player, it is time that it was retired.

Big logos: This trend was already on its way out, and the rise of quiet luxury has further ascertained its departure from the discerning circles. Big logos made a point when they emerged as a trend a few years back, as the logos that carried this movement forward and higher came from the streets. Gradually, as these brands came to be seen as luxury themselves, the very rebellious point they were trying to make stood inherently defeated. So it only makes sense to replace them, either with a new underdog, or else to simply do away with the dichotomy of Bohemian Bourgeois-ism and unashamedly embrace luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sneakers: The loud ones, the ones which looked bigger than an elephant’s footprint, the ones which had straps and buckles like some medieval sex contraption, time to shelve them.

So where do we go and blow up our savings even before we have earned them this year?

Colour: Whether you care about saving the planet or not, earthy shades are in and brown (aka mocha) and green stand to become the go-to shades in the coming year. Both can be noticeably bright and yet ubiquitously soothing, going from light and breezy to warmly cloaking. So, whatever you buy, make it brown, or green.

Brand: While brands like Brunello Cuccinelli, Brioni and Loro Piana (not necessarily in that order), will be on top of many lists, there will be a few hundred other lesser-known brands, all who have been toiling away making some grade-A ware all this while. The coming year, for me, will be about discovering artisanal brands and growing my collection of accoutrements and articles that have some retention value.

Footwear: The top shoe for the coming year will be the loafer; slip it on and get going in comfort. As the majority of the world is still mid-transit from sneaker-and-PJs work-from-home to stiff boardroom attire, the loafer will be seen as the popularly favourable style. Given that most of the country lives through ie months of summer, the loafer should be part of our national garb.

Suits: Couldn’t thank the world enough, but simple formal attire is on its way back. Not a marked three-piece with a contrasting vest, but a sombre two-piece in muted tones. The simplicity and versatility of this set will be a great way to straddle settings requiring anything from formal to semi-dressed down (aka smart casuals).

Vintage: From Bollywood to contemporary art, vintage is making a comeback. Retro is in and everyone will deploy it in their own individual interpretations, whether they go all a la Disco Stu or simply use it to subtly accessorise and embellish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.