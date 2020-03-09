Watch | Looking back at 10 years of péro

09 March 2020 19:07 IST

péro’s 10th anniversary ‘Time to Love' is all about slowing down to appreciate the time it takes to create garments

Aneeth Arora's péro is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The sustainable fashion brand is celebrating this milestone with an exhibition of live installations, which pays homage to the people and processes behind the creation of these garments. While looking back at 10 years of péro, Aneeth Arora hopes to share the joy of creating garments with her team and a wider audience.

Read the full story here.

