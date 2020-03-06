Fashion
06 March 2020 21:47 IST
Comments
Watch: 25 years of Tarun Tahiliani
Updated: 06 March 2020 21:47 IST
Designer Tarun Tahiliani makes his 25th anniversary extra special, with a stroll in the Qutub Minar Complex, a studio visit and a celebration at home
Tarun Tahiliani’s 25th anniversary celebrations will include a book from Mapin later this year, which will document his “journey up to this point and the synthesis”. From demonetisation to Income Tax raids to the rise of other design superstars in India, he has survived it all.
More In Life & Style Videos Multimedia Fashion