Tarun Tahiliani’s 25th anniversary celebrations will include a book from Mapin later this year, which will document his “journey up to this point and the synthesis”. From demonetisation to Income Tax raids to the rise of other design superstars in India, he has survived it all.
Watch: 25 years of Tarun Tahiliani
Designer Tarun Tahiliani makes his 25th anniversary extra special, with a stroll in the Qutub Minar Complex, a studio visit and a celebration at home
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Next Story