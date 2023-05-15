May 15, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The ‘India in Fashion’ exhibition at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre showcases over 150 exhibits, all fully or partially made in the sub-continent. From India inspired collections by western brands such as Chanel and Dior, to India’s most renowned designers such as Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra, the exhibit takes visitors through the eras.

In this video, The Hindu Magazine takes a look at the exhibit, and speaks to Indian designer Sandeep Khosla — of label Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla — about the outfits featured and India’s role in global fashion.

Read the full story | NMACC showcase: From beetle wings to chintz, India’s gift to global fashion