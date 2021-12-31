Don’t drop the vacay mood, gear up in sustainable swimwear

The Summer House

Visualise those holidays up ahead and plan well with The Hindu Weekend’s 2022 eco-swimwear edit

After two years of beach closures and cancelled holidays, we can’t wait to make plans for sunnier climes. Global brands like Camilla from the Australian kaftan queen or newer pandemic-era discoveries like Seattleite Jackie Robinson’s Momma (they claim to run a ‘sleep-in-it’ test), all promote one feature in particular: sustainability. But our homegrown brands are looking out for women who are environmentally conscious as well. This is a good time to review some ‘made in India’ options, with sustainable attributes like recycled nylon and cotton or Econyl (made from fishing nets and carpet waste), and that are high on comfort.

Memories from Jaisalmer @ Studio Verandah

For her latest collection, Anjali Patel Mehta drew inspiration from her travels to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2020. Having visited the desert town just before lockdown hit, she says the Jaisalmer Fort’s intricately carved stone windows, and the flora and fauna around it, are the focal point of the new series, Jharokha. In store (Goa) and online internationally, the Resort 2022 collection features swimwear (₹6,000 onwards) and resort wear (₹10,000 onwards) in Econyl yarn. Look forward to sarongs, halter tops, hand-beaded corsets, high-waisted bikini bottoms, and kimono kaftans in aqua, bougainvillea and painterly stripes. “The parrot, the marigold flower, desert palm leaves, hardy bougainvillea flowers and intricate motifs find home in the new collection,” says Mehta. @studioverandah on Instagram.

Marrakech floating @ Ookioh

After a 2020 collaboration with New York-based stylist Rachael Wang featuring recycled nylon and plastic bottles, founder Vivek Agarwal had two launches last year. May saw a collaboration with California-based ‘anti-fast label’ Lisa Says Gah. It featured three prints: Bandana (red paisley), Farmer’s Market (black multifruit) and Moo (green cow print). Across a one-piece and a two-piece silhouette, every design was crafted using ‘100% regenerated material — recycled fishing nets and other pre-and post-production textile wastes such as fluff’ according to Agarwal. As for his Summer 2021 70s inspired collection (₹3,700 onwards), the colour palette — blue, brown, green, orange, purple and yellow — was inspired by Jardin Majorelle, the botanical garden in Marrakech. Ookioh, which translates to ‘the floating world’, crafts its swimwear with fabric made from ocean waste and has found favour among American models Gigi, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Beiber. ookioh.com

Millennial pop @ Shivan and Narresh

The New Delhi-based fashion duo’s holiday collection, IconoScape, features five diverse prints: Farrago, Jaiscape, Iconomash, BotanEye and Wilding. Designed for the ‘global millennial’ and the ‘effervescent Gen Z traveller’, there are 52 ensembles for both men and women. Indigenous fabrics such as Julin — made from 100% organic fibres of the traditional ‘bora’ jute that is otherwise used as sacks for packaging and storage — get our vote. The swimwear range, made from 90% recycled ocean-waste polyester, showcases “sharp cuts reminiscent of the eighties era mixed with the bold slinkiness and sensuality of the 2000s”. Multiple curvilinear lines have been added to the bikinis with acrylic “to highlight and accentuate the natural body silhouette” says Narresh Kukreja. Swimwear at ₹28,950 onwards on shivanandnarresh.com

Southern focus @ House of Three

The design fraternity has an overdose of Mughal and Rajasthani inspiration and influence, says designer Sounak Sen Barat, which is why this Bengaluru designer’s December launch highlighted “the expansive grandeur of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh”. With Dravida, his AW21 Diffusion Collection, featuring day wear, swimwear, and resort wear for men and women, Barat says “the idea was to break the mould of a generalised ‘South India’ and spread awareness of the magnanimity of Dravidian culture”. In addition to a jewel print created using elements of temple jewellery and coins from the Chola and Pallava dynasties, the designs also feature temple architecture, wildlife of Kabini forests, the Tholu Bommalata (leather puppets of Andhra), and more. The fabrics, he says, are sourced from Carvico, Italy, which are made from Econyl yarn. “There is an array of styles that cater to women across 18-50, across body types, and sarongs, kimonos and other beachwear in light cotton Bengal Muls and jamdanis,” he adds. ₹4,000-₹9,000 for swimwear. houseofthreestudio.com

All black @ Esha Lal Swimwear

The Mumbai brand’s swimwear might be known for its bold colours and floral prints, but this season it’s all about black. Crafted with fabric sourced from Italy’s textile manufacturer, Carvico, the latest collection comprises the ‘Epiphany’ swimsuit. “As a monokini and a bikini,” says Lal, “it features a bold gold back clasp. Another set, Onyx, is embellished with large gold rings. This duo is chic and embodies a beach-to-bar look that can be worn by women of all ages.” All swimsuits come with removable cups and range from a size 6 to a size 14. ₹4,600 - ₹4,800. @eshalal on Instagram

Experimenting with silhouettes @ The Summer House

Shivangini Padhiyar and Rekha Datla kickstarted 2021 with A Private Escape, a swimwear collection using reversible fabric in bold shades of blue, tangerine, green and black. Last October, the duo followed it up with Second Debut, an artisan-created range of tops and dresses. Padhiyar says they worked with women artisans and the swimwear created has been “designed as modern-day heirlooms that collect tales and memories over time”. There are motifs inspired by Raja Ravi Verma’s paintings (hand-embroidered by tribal women in Tamil Nadu) as well as lotus pond and grape embroidery by the women at Ahmedabad-based artisanal brand Okhai. Thesummerhouse.in