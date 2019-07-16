Tried Outhouse’s jewelled gloves, yet?

It’s going to be a reunion of best friends when designers Shivan Bhatia and Narresh Kukreja (of their eponymous label) and Kaabia and Sasha Grewal (of jewellery label Outhouse) get together for The Armoire Pop Up in Chennai. The 10th edition of the pop up features the Koi and EdoMer series (capes, kaftans, embroidered tops paired with trousers, skirts, draped saris and swim wear) by Shivan & Narresh and statement jewellery by Outhouse.

“Shivan and Narresh are good friends of ours and they did the outfits for my bachelorette last year,” says Kaabia over telephone from Delhi. Her pre-wedding getaway in Mykonos, Greece, created quite a stir on Instagram, as the bride-to-be and her crew posed in stunning red swim wear — with Eden and botanical palmera prints — against the whitewashed houses and the blue waters of the Aegean.

Her wedding jewellery was rather unconventional, with Kaabia sporting a jewelled cape, shell kaleeras and midi rings with lophorina birds while her sister Sasha sported an ear cuff with the exotic birds of paradise in special cut Swarovski crystals. “Brides are making bold choices nowadays. They want to look different,” says Kaabia. Which explains why the bridal vertical by Outhouse has pieces like mohawk and jewelled gloves. In addition, the designer siblings are also creating shirt buttons, brooches and collar pins for men.

For the showcase here, Kaabia and Sasha will present five of their new collections. This includes the OH series, a clean gold line that marks their daily-wear début. These are monogrammed jewellery with the word OH featuring in every piece, be it earrings or statement rings. The other collections are Imago Enchanted (includes chokers, midi rings and pendants in shapes of butterflies and dragonflies), Jardin De Paradis (in shapes of roses and majestic birds, for the destination wedding-bound millennial bride), Wildflower and Borla that include classic pieces as well as party essentials.

Outhouse is known for its edgy and avant garde pieces created using crystals, 22 carat gold, wood... Both Kaabia and Sasha love experimenting with the different ways jewellery can be adorned in. “Our creations are for free-spirited women: the modern woman who likes to be outlandish,” offers Kaabia. Their clientèle includes names such as Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Cardi B... “We would love to style Rihanna and Beyonce. They have the right oomph factor,” she says.

The Armoire Pop Up featuring Shivan & Narresh X Outhouse will be held on July 18 at The Folly, Amethyst, from 11 am to 8 pm. For details, call 9884960336.