Tiruchi’s Rehabilitation Centre for Blind Women expands its home linen inventory

Thinking of updating your home linens or gifting some to family and friends this summer? Look no further than the bedspreads, doormats, tablecloths and similar items produced by the Rehabilitation Centre for Blind Women (RCBW) in Mannarpuram.

Tastefully designed and reasonably priced, RCBW products are special because of the care that their makers — mostly visually impaired young women — take in creating each item.

Established on July 14, 1975 by noted ophthalmologist and philanthropist Dr Joseph Gnanadhickam (founder of Joseph Eye Hospital), the Tiruchi-based centre is devoted to training visually impaired women in the age group of 18-35 years for professional work.

While RCBW’s weaving unit was already supplying single bedsheets to hospitals since it started five years ago, it has recently expanded its inventory to include linen in larger sizes.

“We purchase the leftover fabric from a textile exporter in Karur at a discount, and use the material to create bedspreads and other products here,” says Vimala Moses, daughter of Dr Gnanadhickam and project director of the centre for over 25 years.

“There’s a standard size for bedsheets, that we cut our cloth to. When we receive a certain colour of fabric from Karur, we immediately buy matching threads from Chennimalai in bulk, and get our loom ready.”

The central portion of the bedspreads is made up of the Karur fabric, while the edges, using material woven by RCBW’s powerloom unit, are stitched together by visually challenged women.

Picking up the threads

Stitching in progress at the tailoring section of RCBW. Photo: M. Moorthy/The Hindu

At present, there are 8 visually impaired women who weave handloom doormats, towels and korai grass mats and 12 students in the tailoring section. As the spindle scoots back and forth across the loom, the weavers use their sense of touch to ensure that the threads are in place.

Teams of two sighted staff each operate the powerlooms and oversee the stitching.

Besides bedsheets, the unit also stitches sari petticoats in bulk.

At the tailoring section, visually impaired women take care of the entire process, from marking the material (using measuring tapes that have staples to indicate each inch), cutting it to size and operating the sewing machines.

“We have been able to sell ₹3 lakh worth of bedsheets in the past year, mainly through word of mouth,” says Vimala.

While the centre retails its products from two stores in its campus, it also organises sales in local schools and colleges. “The Aravind Eye Hospital in Madurai has been helping us in the past few years by conducting a sales promotion of our products in their city. It’s heartening to see how many people appreciate the things that our students make,” she adds.

A visually impaired student makes handloom doormats at RCBW. Photo: M. Moorthy/The HIndu

Training for all

The centre also runs a bakery, and a section on handmade office stationery. It trains students in basket-weaving, making disinfectants and incense sticks. RCBW plans to improve the marketing of its products with the help of a website and the appointment of sales agents for their linen range.

Besides this, visually impaired students can pursue their education from Class 8 up to graduation with the help of scribes to write their exams. Even those opting for higher education have to get trained in vocational courses, says Vimala, so that they can plan their future accordingly. Of late, RCBW has also started accepting young women with other physical challenges.

Sale proceeds are invested back into the centre’s projects. Over 2500 visually impaired young women have been rehabilitated by the RCBW since its inception.

“We’d like to teach our children the dignity of labour and the importance of financial independence,” says Vimala. “Given the right opportunity and training, people with disability can be as productive as anyone else.”

For more details, call Mob: 8248780616