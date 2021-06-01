This week in fashion

A round-up of what’s been happening in India and around the world, from The Hindu Weekend desk

Chopard highlights Padukone

Actor-producer Deepika Padukone joins six other actors — Aja Naomi King and Sadie Sink (USA), Jung Ryeo-Won (Australia), Anne Nakamura (Japan), Dorra Zarrouk (Tunisia), and Yang Zi (China) — for Chopard’s new Happy Diamonds campaign. Caroline Scheufele, the luxury watch and jewellery brand’s co-president and artistic director, has chosen the seven ‘Happy Women’ with “unparalleled influence” to embody the iconic watch, characterised by diamonds that gently move and twirl. Starts at CHF 7,200, (approx ₹5,80,000 lakh). Details: chopard.com

Fabergé’s Centenary Egg

After unveiling the bejewelled Game of Thrones egg in April, Fabergé has crafted an objet d’art to mark Peter Carl Fabergé’s 100th death anniversary. Taking inspiration from the Russian jeweller’s first-ever Imperial Egg, the 1885 Hen Egg, as well as the 1887 Third Imperial Egg, the Centenary Egg is handcrafted from 10 kg of 18k yellow gold, and is set with Mozambican rubies, Zambian emeralds, and white diamonds. It also features gold fluting, a technique that Fabergé was famous for and that is seen in many of his other pieces, ranging from jewellery to cigarette cases. Details: faberge.com

Shades on with LV

Do we need sunglasses when we are housebound? Yet the launches continue, increasingly checking the recyclable boxes and featuring new-age materials. Louis Vuitton’s new collection is out, and the campaign features American actor Chloé Grace-Moretz, Belgian-Congolese singer-songwriter Lous and The Yakuza, and South Korean singer-songwriter Somi. Comprising three styles, the Couture aviator-style frames come with gradient lenses, and golden chain-linked temples. The Essential, with its square design, has signature detailing with monogram flowers and graphic lines in black, blue or tortoiseshell, while the Statement has a new LV logo integrated into the hinges. Starts at ₹36,000. Details: Stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Versace reimagines Medusa

Speaking of contemporary eyewear, Versace’s new capsule collection for men(the campaign stars Australian entertainer, Cody Simpson) reimagines the Medusa emblem. Choose from three styles: a sleek, metal wire frame with the emblem cast between the double bridge, a futuristic style with edgy, rimless shield lenses, and a wraparound metal top-frame. Starts at approx ₹30,000. At all Sunglass Hut outlets.

No Grey Area prints

For today’s more comfort-driven fashion choices, Chennai-based menswear label, No Grey Area, has printed co-ord sets. Prints such as the dragon from the film, Phantasm, are eye-catchers. Choose from options such as T-shirts, polos and joggers, along with Indian wear such as dhoti pants and bandhgala bombers. The label by Arnav Malhotra (son of Tina and Atul Malhotra, who run the multi-designer boutique Evoluzione) has also launched masks for men and women made from regenerated nylon with three interchangeable filters. Co-ord sets at ₹17,500, on nogreyarea.com.

Natural from Alamelu

Bengaluru-based fashion brand Alamelu has taken inspiration from dry Eucalyptus bark and cracked sun-baked earth to rippling water for its latest collection, Close to the Art. Check out tunics, dresses, shirts and wide leg trousers, in silk linens and neutral tones. Starts at ₹12,500. Details: ensembleindia.com, ogaan.com