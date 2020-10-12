This week in fashion

12 October 2020 16:20 IST

A round-up of what’s been happening in India and around the world, from The Hindu Weekend desk

A whole new Loubi World

Luxury brands are getting more inventive about promoting their new collections in a post-pandemic world. Case in point, French shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who has created a virtual universe on South Korean gaming platform, Zepeto. The app allows users to create avatars and, for a limited period, try on the Spring-Summer 2021 collections showcased virtually at the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week.

Your avatars can visit a digital version of the new Paris boutique on Rue St Honoré, take a selfie with the designer, and explore a techno version of the city, called Loubi World. Hit up the Eiffel Tower or the famous nightspot, Le Palace, where French DJ Zimmer spins tracks and pop star King Princess performs. With the immersive gaming industry booming (set to be worth $256.97 billion by 2025), this might be the way forward for brands to turn social media outreach into sales. Details: christianlouboutin.com

The bio-reloaded Swatch

The Swiss watch brand, known for its fun designs and affordable price range, has come up with yet another innovation for their 1983 collection: a bio-reloaded version of their signature Sistem51 line. With only 51 moving parts anchored to a single central screw, this fully automatic design comes with a 90-hour power reserve. The 41mm case is made of a sustainable material extracted from the seeds of the castor plant. And if the navy blue and black options seem a bit tame, the case back features pops of colour with phrases like ‘Don’t be too late’ and ‘Time is what you make of it!’ At approximately ₹12,000. Details: swatch.com

Fizzy Goblet x Rahul Mishra sliders return

If you loved Rahul Mishra’s Lotus Pond line at his India Couture Week digital showcase a couple of weeks ago, find more of his work in this latest collaboration. The second capsule collection with the Mumbai-based jutti brand (founded by Laksheeta Govil) features Mishra’s signature 3D embroidery in bright colours on pastel and neutral bases.

Each pair is handcrafted by local artisans, taking about 90 hours to create, says Govil. Mum and daughter can give twinning a shot with the lilac Falling Flowers Jutti. Go sporty with the Jungle Book Look sneakers or try the simple route with pink floral Lemonade sliders — which are vegan and monsoon-friendly. If you like a bit of heel, there is Love Nest, with peacocks on a maroon base. From ₹2,190 to ₹4,990 on fizzygoblet.com

Eye on the stars

Omega’s new silver Snoopy Speedmaster is an homage. Fifty years ago, NASA honored the Swiss luxury watch brand with the comic strip beagle-adorned lapel pin, the Silver Snoopy, after a Speedmaster was used on the Apollo 13 spacecraft to time a critical engine burn. It ensured the astronauts got safely back to Earth. The award is presented to people or companies who have contributed significantly to “the success of human space flight missions” — from the astronauts at NASA.

Last Monday, Omega’s Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award 50thAnniversary” watch got a lot of fans scrambling to make a booking, especially those owning the beloved Dark Side of the Moon watch. This new watch has Snoopy on the dial and case back. In 42 mm stainless steel, with an Ag925 silver dial, it features our favourite beagle as an embossed silver medallion on the blue subdial at 9 o’clock. The legendary tachymeter scale is shown in white enamel on a blue ceramic [ZrO2] bezel ring, and includes a nod to Speedmaster history with a dot over ninety. The colour theme continues on the silver dial with blue PVD angle-shaped hour markers and hands. The NAIAD lock keeps all caseback engravings in the correct, upright position, including tributes to Apollo 13 and the Silver Snoopy Award. The watch’s blue nylon fabric strap matches the other blue elements of the watch, and even features the trajectory of the Apollo 13 mission embossed on the lining.

One of the most charming features of the Snoopy Speedmaster is that, on the case back, Snoopy appears inside his Command and Service Module (CSM) on a magical hand. When the chronograph seconds hand is used, Snoopy takes a trip around the far side of the moon, which has been decorated on the sapphire crystal using a unique micro-structured metallisation. There is also an Earth disc, which rotates once per minute in sync with the watch’s small seconds hand.

Under the hood of this special creation is the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861 movement. For over half a century, Snoopy has acted as the “watchdog” for NASA’s safety programme. As well as representing total mission success, he can also keep things light in serious situations — so, it’s only right that legacy continues into the watch wearers of today who only hope to be as resourceful as the astronauts of Apollo 13. Priced at approximately $9,600 USD. Details: omegawatches.com

Barcelona’s Desigual in India

That the retail business in India is getting back on track is evident. Among the new international brands launching now is Spanish clothing brand, Desigual, brought in by Tablez Retail Group. The flagship store was launched last week at DLF Avenue, Saket, in New Delhi. The brand, known for its cool Mediterranean spirit, s also available online on Myntra and Shopper’s Stop. Founded in Barcelona in 1984, it has clothing and accessories for men, women and children. Designs feature maximalist prints on skirts and tops, denim shorts with embroidery, and quirky patchwork dresses. A line of sling and tote bags are also on offer. Starting from ₹3,000.

Nylangan for daily wear

Talking about new brands, Nylangan, a womenswear line from industry veteran Ameet Panchal (CEO of Ethnicity), features kurtas, dresses and other daily wear. Backed by an all-women team of designers, they offer multiple ways of styling each of their garments, such as buttons to adjust the length of the slit on a kurta (so you can choose to wear it as a dress or over pants). What we like: utilitarian pockets on kurtas and dresses. Inspired by nature, the debut collection has an earthy colour palette with pastel accents. The simple silhouettes have minimal embellishments, mostly in the form of subtle accent embroidery and tassels. From ₹1,699 to ₹3,499 on nylangan.com and at Ethnicity stores in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Bengaluru.