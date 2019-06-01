This is what’s new in home furnishing in Chennai

A curtain as lehenga!

We won’t judge you for wanting to drape Sarita Handa’s rich embroidered upholstery around you. Apparently, a fashion designer in Delhi even used their upholstery to create a jacket, we are discreetly informed.

The textile, home furnishing, linen, bedding and furniture label from the capital is now in Chennai at the recently launched Drapes and Dreams, a luxury home décor store on Sterling Road.

An entire floor is dedicated to Sarita Handa. The collection on display includes beds, sofa sets, bed spreads, throws, carpets, statement chairs and wall art among others.

The colours vary from in trend blush tones to bright jewel tones. The range of hand embroidery and work involved includes vermicelli quilting, kantha work, pani stitch and trapunto work that creates a raised surface and almost lends the fabric a 3D-like effect.

Captain Rahul Puri | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Born out of a factory in Tughlakabad in 1992, with the need to preserve and propagate rare and dying art and handicraft legacies, the eponymous label now exports to the US, Europe and Australia.

“Global inspirations meet Indian craftsmanship in many of our products,” says Captain Rahul Puri, director of the company.

The collections are planned according to the trending moodboards put together by international and domestic designers.

“Every season sees new designs in print, embroidery and solids being added. New collections usually have 20 new designs in cushions , 10 new in beddings and maybe five to six new fabrics every season,” says Puri.

Collections at Sarita Handa’s space in Drapes and Dreams | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to Puri, the biggest interior trend currently is, “The interplay between accents — brass with stone, geometric patterns with florals, blush pinks and tonal dark reds.”

The store offers clients the choice of around 100 fabrics in different shades, finishes and works. Even the way the space has been designed is to provide inspiration for those setting up or redoing homes.