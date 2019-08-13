There’s a science behind styling people in films, says Radhika Apte

Maybe it’s because she agreed to do interviews as her hair was being tugged at and sprayed into place, but when I congratulated Radhika Apte for two of her recent films doing well at the 66th National Film Awards on Friday — Andhadun was recognised for best actor; best Hindi film, and best adapted screenplay; while Pad Man won best film on social issues — she merely nodded in acknowledgement.

Apte was getting her hair and make up done to walk the ramp for GENES Lecoanet Hemant, the ready-to-wear brand of the designer-duo Didier Lecoanet and Hemant Sagar, for the launch of their Autumn/Winter 2019 collection. Called Cinema of GENES, the inspiration for the collection was classic Hollywood iconography, vintage movie-posters, and Art Deco. The tones are sober (except when black sequins bring in a sense of glam) with a prominence of black and white, dull plums and greys, and some deep but muted ochres.

She’s yet to see all the pieces, but she’s excited about how “the collection is very simple, but it’s very elegant; it’s also very international, but the fabrics are very Indian.”

But according to Sagar the collection is made of “what you use in fashion really, because you have to be price-conscious in these things — industrially secure and as sustainable as possible. It’s cotton, a bit of silk, etc.” This despite their excitement early last year, on finding the fibre crop ramie in Meghalaya. They’re still doing R&D on that, he says.

By her own admission, Apte has never been much into fashion. Here, the 34-year-old actor, known for her eclectic roles, talks about what style means to her, how, if at all, her work has influenced her fashion choices.

Edited excerpts.

Have your growing up years in Pune, and your exposure to various other places internationally since, influenced the way you look at style?

I have a very close friend who is from Poona, extremely well-educated, but still really shies from wearing a swimming costume in a pool. Whereas I have other friends who would wear a bikini on a street. So what I’m saying is it’s person to person really. Poona can be a cosmopolitan place, but it can also be a small town compared to Bombay. So I think it’s really up to your exposure, your desire to open yourself to things. I mean, of course I wasn’t someone who wore a bikini as a child or a teenager, because nobody wore bikinis in Poona. The freedom of wanting to wear [different] things, even style came to me much later. In Poona, a lot of people are into academics, especially where I was brought up. So, if you focus on what you’re wearing, it wasn’t really...fashion was looked down upon in many ways.

How did you develop your sense of style then?

I didn’t really. Even now, I hate shopping. I only go to one shop [in the UK], and buy everything from there. My boots, undergarments, dresses, coats, everything is from there. I still can’t shop online. And now that I’m an actor, I get given clothes all the time!

What then does this partnership with GENES Lecoanet Hemant mean for you?

Radhika has an international status in India — she’s a Netflix star. She open-minded, she has an international allure by being married to a serious, Western artist. This is a person who isn’t getting into fads, but knows what she wants. She’s an actress, not a film star. Hemant Sagar, of Lecoanet Hemant Someone wants you to wear a collection that they’ve made, and showcase that, and they think you represent something that is in sync with their collection. It’s a huge compliment I think.

You’ve worked in different film industries, in different languages [Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, with two upcoming releases in Hollywood]. Have there been significant moments in fashion in each of these?

Andhadun [2018, Bollywood] was very colourful, the character was very colourful. Phobia [2016, Bollywood] was very dark, the character was dark. There’s a science behind styling people in films.

Does the style of a character you’re playing influence your fashion choices going forward?

Sometimes. Sometimes you just wear a scarf in a way that you feel ‘oh this looks so nice’ and you wear it again.

Are there times when how your character is styled affects your comfort, and consequently your performance?

Only if it doesn’t suit the character. This is also a group discussion. Everybody’s inputs go in and only then come up with an idea. It’s a long process.

Can you recall one such character?

I haven’t done anything where costume has been such a game-changer. The only time I was crazy about costume was when I was very young, maybe 6 or 7, I was always cast as a boy in my school gatherings. I really wanted the women’s costumes then. That’s the only time I remember feeling [a certain way]. Otherwise it’s only a discussion of what we should or shouldn’t wear, this looks good and this doesn’t look good, or this suits and this doesn’t