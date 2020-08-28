The neriyathu sari goes pan Indian

A FaceBook group experiments different drapes with the Kerala sari

The 12,000 members of FaceBook group Saree In Style are celebrating Onam virtually in a unique competition. Participants are to wear the Kerala sari or kasavu in a drape other than as the traditional set -mundu or a a regular sari. Jaseena Backer, founder says that the Kerala sari is an elegant wear with its cream and gold combination. “We wanted to be adventurous wity it for Onam and came up with this idea,” she says.

Shilpa Munagavalsa, a software engineer from Bengaluru draped the Kuthampilly Handloom sari in the Koli style as worn by Goan fisher women. Former educator and Dubai based Preeti Madhusoodan tied it in a Pinkosu style of Tamil Nadu, which has pleats in the back. Jaseena went adventurous by tying her onakodi in the traditional Manipuri drape, the Innaphi Phanek style, where the Innaphi is the dupatta and Phanek the skirt.