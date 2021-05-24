The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet

24 May 2021 14:24 IST

Bright colours like pinks and reds plus sequins and diamonds were the hot favourites

The Billboard Music Awards call for less formal wear and more risks in fashion and the stars did not disappoint on this year’s red carpet. Pink was the colour of choice for artistes Alicia Keys, Pink and Saweetie at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Alicia Keys, who marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, with a performance, wore a custom Valentino ensemble while Pink, who received the Icon Award, wore a bright pink, plunging gown. Rapper Saweetie went glam in a Giambattista Valli gown. Host Nick Jonas, who also performed later with the Jonas Brothers, wore a green Fendi suit while Priyanka Chopra, Padma Lakshmi and H.E.R added a touch of glamour with sequins and diamonds.

Check out The Hindu Weekend’s pick of the most striking looks from earlier today.

