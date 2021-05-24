Fashion

The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet

Team Weekend 24 May 2021 14:24 IST
Updated: 24 May 2021 14:27 IST
Priyanka Chopra in a sheer Dolce and Gabbana gown with thigh-high slit, paired with Bulgari jewellery
Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Padma Lakshmi arrives at the Billboard Music Awards wearing a Christian Siriano suit embellished with crystals.
Photo: Christian Siriano/Instagram
Alicia Keys in a custom Valentino ensemble consisting of a crop top, high-waisted trousers and an off-the-shoulder voluminous cape and her signature, no makeup look.
Photo: Alicia Keys/ Twitter
H.E.R. arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in a sequinned, embroidered Dior jumpsuit.
Photo: Billboard Music Awards/Twitter
BTS performing their new single, ‘Butter’, at the Billboard Music Awards, from South Korea. The band won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Selling Song and Top Social Artist.
Photo: AP
Host Nick Jonas in a bottle green Fendi suit, with chunky platform shoes.
Photo: NBC Entertainment/Twitter
Pink arrives at the Billboard Music Awards wearing a plunging, bright pink gown.
Photo: NBC Entertainment/Twitter
Saweetie, who was nominated for Top Rap Female Artist, in a Giambattista Valli gown, Anabela Chan jewellery and Casadei heels.
Photo: Billboard Music Awards/Twitter

Bright colours like pinks and reds plus sequins and diamonds were the hot favourites

The Billboard Music Awards call for less formal wear and more risks in fashion and the stars did not disappoint on this year’s red carpet. Pink was the colour of choice for artistes Alicia Keys, Pink and Saweetie at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Alicia Keys, who marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, with a performance, wore a custom Valentino ensemble while Pink, who received the Icon Award, wore a bright pink, plunging gown. Rapper Saweetie went glam in a Giambattista Valli gown. Host Nick Jonas, who also performed later with the Jonas Brothers, wore a green Fendi suit while Priyanka Chopra, Padma Lakshmi and H.E.R added a touch of glamour with sequins and diamonds.

Check out The Hindu Weekend’s pick of the most striking looks from earlier today.

