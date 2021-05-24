Fashion

The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet

1/8

The Billboard Music Awards call for less formal wear and more risks in fashion and the stars did not disappoint on this year’s red carpet. Pink was the colour of choice for artistes Alicia Keys, Pink and Saweetie at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Alicia Keys, who marked the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, with a performance, wore a custom Valentino ensemble while Pink, who received the Icon Award, wore a bright pink, plunging gown. Rapper Saweetie went glam in a Giambattista Valli gown. Host Nick Jonas, who also performed later with the Jonas Brothers, wore a green Fendi suit while Priyanka Chopra, Padma Lakshmi and H.E.R added a touch of glamour with sequins and diamonds.

Check out The Hindu Weekend’s pick of the most striking looks from earlier today.

Other Slideshows

Priyanka Chopra in a sheer Dolce and Gabbana gown with thigh-high slit, paired with Bulgari jewellery

The best looks from the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet

Carey Mulligan, Best Actress nominee for 'Promising Young Woman', dazzles in a Valentino crop top and skirt, accessorised with Cartier jewellery and Sophia Webster heels.

Academy Awards 2021 red carpet: Thank God, no hoodies

Billie Eilish, who won Record of the Year, arrives at the ceremony in a custom Gucci pink floral jacquard shirt, matching trousers, bucket hat, mask, and even a manicure sporting the same pattern.

Grammy Awards 2021: the best-dressed on the red carpet

Regina King shines in a Louis Vuitton gown that was covered in over 40,000 sequins and took 350 hours to make.

The best dressed at the Golden Globes

From the SS21 Bursa collection by JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya: Couture is like an old pair of jeans

KoAi

Being resort ready in 2021

Related Topics
The Hindu Weekend
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY