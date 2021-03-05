Fashion

The best dressed at the Golden Globes

1/8

This year’s virtual edition of the Golden Globes had it all in terms of fashion — from award winner Jason Sudeikis wearing a comfy tie-dye hoodie promoting his sister’s dance space to Elle Fanning channeling old Hollywood glamour.

Other Slideshows

From the SS21 Bursa collection by JJ Valaya

JJ Valaya: Couture is like an old pair of jeans

KoAi

Being resort ready in 2021

From the Payal Singhal x Indya collection

Go summer festive with Payal Singhal x Indya

Good Earth Marrakech Adil Jacket : This patchwork cotton number for men — which can be paired with both kurtas and shirts — comes with a geometric black Ajrakh hand-block printed pattern and a striped cotton-silk lining. ₹28,000 on goodearth.in

Diwali ready: the jacket

Anavila Misra

Aprons: Fashion’s newest accessory

Aitareya Living’s recipe for tooth powderuses ingredients such as calcium bentonite clay, activated charcoal, ground cloves and peppermint essential oil among others. ₹100 onwards on their Facebook page @Aitareya.livin

18 natural bath products from small businesses across India

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY