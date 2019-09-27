The art of blending with Shivan & Narresh

An evening of art, design, fashion and whisky awaits the city today, as Chivas Studio comes to Chennai with their flagship event, The Blend. This immersive experience, that’s taking place at Park Hyatt, has been curated by designer duo Shivan Bhatia and Narresh Kukreja. Guests can indulge at four unique zones, featuring bars, cocktails and performances that bring alive the prominent notes of Chivas. The designers talk to Weekend about what to expect at the event, and future plans.

The process and inspiration behind your creation for The Blend.

As a luxury holiday brand, travel and art lie at the heart of all our inspirations. The Edomer Series, for instance, was inspired by the 17th century Japanese Edo Art movement combined with elements from our trip to Seychelles. The latest Koi Series draws from the Gond art of Madhya Pradesh, and colours taken from our trip to the Turkish spice markets. Similarly, The Blend is an amalgamation of our universe with the four characteristic notes of Chivas Regal 12YO — fruity, creamy, floral and citrus — represented through four of our signature prints. Praslin, which represents creamy; citrus with sour sop; fruity, represented through the Vann print; and the floral setting that incorporates the luscious cherry reds through the Eden Print.

The other experiences you’ve designed in the past few months?

Our wedding industry is choked with old-school, over-the-top décor. We wanted to disrupt this market and introduce a modern aesthetic for Indian weddings, reflecting refinement, restrained opulence and being bold through minimalism. We translated this into spatial design at a wedding in New Delhi and another celebration in Hyderabad. We also help style the entire event by dressing the bride and groom’s family for all occasions. It is almost like coming on board as design directors of your wedding, with everything from flowers to invites and tables settings to bar menus are designed by us.

What else is in the pipeline for the brand?

Our goal is to become a holistic lifestyle luxury holiday brand. Catering to destination weddings is a big part of that offering. We have recently started a couture bridal service by appointment at our New Delhi atelier, so that such pieces can be designed exclusively and privately, without having any copies or pictures of it online. This includes innovative silhouettes, handcrafted fabrics and delicate skein work patterns.

Chivas Studio — The Blend takes place at Park Hyatt today, from 6.30 pm onwards; by invite only. Details: shivanandnarresh.com