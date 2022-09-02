An outfit by Kamaali Pret | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As the city’s shopping circuit gears up for the upcoming festive season, the bi-annual pop-up, The Armoire, is all set to bring to Chennai their festive edit this weekend. Featuring labels Devnaagri, Loka by Veerali, Mohammed Mazhar, YAM India, Notebook, Love Choje, Anaash, among others, the event’s 16th edition will bring a “collection of easy-to-wear Indian, fusion and western clothing and accessories”, says founder Nandini Varshnei, adding that the team aims to feature a mix of first-timers and bestsellers in every edition.

Mohammed Mazhar, founder and creative director of his label (of the same name), operates from the small town of Saharanpur in western UP. He works with marginalised communities who are directly or indirectly contributing to the fashion industry, “especially those associated with vocations that are slowly dying such as dhobis (washermen), rafugars (darners) or kadhai-walas (embroiderers).”

From Mohammed Mazhar’s collection | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This festive season, the brand is inspired by the phool mandi, a flower market in Saharanpur. “It has lots of festive drama with our signature gold applique and 3D hand embroideries. One can expect dramatic sari-inspired silhouettes, layered kurtas, anarkalis and western wear,” adds Mohammed, whose personal favourites are a golden foil applique sari-dress, a green indo-western blazer paired with a floral layered skirt and a 3D embroidered blazer dress.

Bringing their signature open and closed-toe flats and heels to Chennai for the first time, Yatish Jain, Head of Business Development of The Cai Store, says, “We were a brand that only made flats and heels, but now we have started playing around with new categories like wedges and platforms, which are only exclusive to exhibitions.”

A pair from The Cai Store | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Other designers showcasing in Chennai for the first time are Mumbai-based Loka By Veerali, Kolkata-based Kritika Murarka, and Delhi-based APZ, Roza Pret, Choje, and Leather Garden. “Visitors can look forward to reversible and multi-purpose jewellery by Amama, statement bags crafted in feathers and resins by Ozel Bir Sey, and homeware and giftables by Santushtee,” says Nandini, whose favourites include Devnaagri and The Neh Store for Indian wear and Choje for a fun spin on everyday western wear, and Choje’s versatile and affordable range of western wear with most styles under ₹5,000.

The Armoire pop-up is on September 5 at WelcomHotel Chennai