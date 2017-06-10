Sushmita Sen: With poise and elegance

“With Sashi (designer Sashi Vangapalli), I will never sit down and discuss the fabric she uses, the embroidery she does....but her clothes are unique,” gushes Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe was in Hyderabad to raise a toast to young Sashi Vangapalli for being the first designer from Hyderabad to showcase her collection at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

At Radison Blu, she joined the designer as she narrated her experiences. “When women, including me, wear a design there is always a power attached to it. You have a a western silhouette yet there is the traditional strength of a woman which is an integral part of her look and feel,” smiles Sushmita adding, “What I am wearing today is a gown. It has its own edge and when I wear it, I feel royal. I love this entire French look. It is important to be unique especially for a designer to create seasons and yet not follow them. You feel good whether you are having a good or a bad day. ”

Meanwhile Sushmita is happy to be back on screen, in a commercial. “It is like driving and you never forget how to do it. You go back to it when it is time.”

With her typical poise and elegance, she mentions the special emotional connect that she shares with the city. The reason is not just because she was born in Hyderabad. “She is amma, my adopted mom,” she says, pointing to Shobha Prasad who is seated in the first row. Shobha reveals, “My husband met her during the shooting of Tamil movie Ratchagan(Rakshakudu in Telugu). She has seen my kids grow up. When she comes to Hyderabad, she stays with us,” adding “She is a wonderful speaker and like typical Andhra girl, loves Telugu food, pickles and bobbatlu.”

The couple have a room for her on the top floor of their house. “It is called ‘Sush’. I love the coffee and whatever amma makes. I literally go there without even a bag and everything is there for me. They even had my children’s toys.”

With her poise and elegance, Sushmita observes her daughters Renne and Alisah learnt by watching. “I have not taught anything or passed any message to my kids. Because to your own children, it is like ghar ki murgi daal baraabar. Your children are the last ones to learn from you. I have just lived my life honestly with them. I truly believe children learn by examples much more than what you can teach them verbally.”

Speaking about their fashion sense Sushmita says, “The elder daughter (Renee) told me I should wear Keds to be comfortable with the gown. But, the younger one thought high heels suits it. I am going with Alisah’s fashion sense,” she smiles.

Sushmita has also started writing. “It is not an autobiography but it will be like chapters of my life,” she says, elaborating, “I don’t want to bore people with things that don’t matter to them. I want to share parts of my life that are universally true with other people. I have promised my publishing house that I will not be rushed. I will take my time and will write it myself.”

One recalls how at her Miss Universe contest, Sushmita had introduced herself as ‘someone who comes from the land where love is the sense of life.’ Does she still hold on to that statement? “Absolutely,” she declares. “Even if you look at the world around you, with far less combinations of cultures and religion, there is war. I am proud of the fact that despite all the disparities that do come up often in our country, we are still Indians and I am proud of that.”