Stories in silk: RmKv launches thematic handloom silk saris with natural dye

As it completes 100 years in the business, RmKV Silks (since 1924), the legacy brand from Tirunelveli is in celebratory mode. To mark this milestone, the brand has launched a natural-dyed silk sari with over 4,000 colours, intricately handwoven into the zari checks on its body.

In order to support weavers and ensure quality, the brand launched its own looms 30 years ago. After having reseached natural dyes starting 2014, it launched a range of natural dyed handloom silks two years ago. Some of its creations over the years include the grand reversible sari, the 50,000 colour sari, and the varnajaalam range. An addition to its innovative silk sari range, the 4,000 colour naturally-dyed silk sari has its colours derived from a variety of natural sources such as indigo, myrobalan, pomegranate, Indian madder, Indian red creeper, gooseberry, and lac. This new launch series includes, a karpagavruksham (Tree of life) sari, a peach fuzz (colour of the year) sari inspired by Paithani weaving, a kalamkari-inspired dual shaded (peacock blue and crimson) sari, a mandala Mughal art-inspired sari, and a Bhujodi weaving inspired sari in viridian shade. The 99 flowers sari, a tribute to Tamil culture, is inspired by the Sangam literature Kurinjippaattu, that describes 99 different flowers of the landscape.

RmKV Silks has patented its innovation of lino silk saris, which weighs 40% lesser than traditional silk saris. This year they have also introduced handwoven cutwork designs in lino light silks, as well as payadi tissue lino, where the body of the sari is designed in the traditional payadi (basket weave) style featuring translucent checks that add a unique texture and visual appeal.

RmKV Silks has three showrooms in Chennai, one in Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. The saris are available at their showrooms.