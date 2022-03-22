Splurge files: a velvet sandal, a warrior’s jacket

They aren’t essentials but did someone say March is the month to get out and splurge?

Brides return to tradition

Sabyasachi, who has an official Instagram page for his brides (@bridesofsabyasachi), is already seeing many takers for his new collection. Shot at Jaipur’s Oberoi Rajvilas, Heritage Bridal 2022 revisits traditional themes, both for lehengas and jewellery. Featuring uncut diamonds and pearls in 22k gold on the one hand, and bridal wear in matka silk, organza and brocade, together with zardozi, tilla work and gota, this collection signals a return to classics. ₹12 lakh onwards, exact pricing on request.

Manolo’s Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks and their orthopaedic insoles have been getting quite in demand among the luxe set, courtesy a series of high-fashion collabs. This month it’s with footwear designer Manolo Blahnik. It appears the Spanish designer is a long-time fan of the German brand and, when invited, added plush velvet in fuchsia and sapphire blue to popular Arizona sandal. They come with a crystal buckle and black sole. ₹49,756 onwards on birkenstock.in. From March 24.

India jacket update

The man behind the classic bandhgala, Raghavendra Rathore, now presents the sharp Jodhpuri Pachranga Bandhgala jacket. In velvet, silk and cotton, this jacket is a tribute to the Jodhpur Lancers. Equipped with swords and lances, the gallant Rajput soldiers won the battle of Haifa, Ottoman Empire, in 1918, reminds the designer. Inspired by the five heritage colours of Marwar that include orange and yellow, this jacket comes with a choice of buttons and can be teamed with jeans. ₹49,999 onwards.

Math meets diamonds

Aeterna, from the House of Tata’s Zoya diamond boutique, takes inspiration from ancient symbols with a capsule collection of 40 pieces. Find the Flower of Life pattern, with its intersecting circles and solids found as pyramids, cubes and more unpronounceable shapes. Their campaign talks about feminine energy, but we think women will go for the intricate detail in the settings and the lattices and metalwork. The collection includes toggle necklaces, lariats and stackable rings. ₹90,000 onwards. Zoya.in