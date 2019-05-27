What’s peeking?

While strolling through Amsterdam during their vacation, Deepan Ramachandran and Asha Menon ventured into a flea market where Deepan bought his first pair of colourful socks. He soon shifted from the conventional black, brown and white socks to popping colours. “I became a convert so to speak,” says Deepan who with his wife Asha, co-founded Sockaboo, a sock company in the city which launched in February this year.

“Why socks?” is probably the most-asked question that the couple have answered. To them, a pair of socks seemed like the right medium through which they can express their fashion sense in a subtle way. “A quirky sense of fashion,” quips Asha while explaining the novelty of their socks — the comic element in design.

Brainstorming on designs was natural to the duo as Deepan also owns Mind Your Language, an advertising company and Asha too has a background in advertising. The team didn’t want to settle for the “usual strawberries and bananas” and planned to cash on global trends like ‘Netflix and chill’, photography, and people’s increasing penchant for travelling and more.

“The idea was not just to make ‘cute’ socks but to make socks that people identify with,” says Asha hoping that such relatability will push more people to give in to the sockwearing culture. Each sock in their range is designed and named to suit such a trend: ‘Eggcited’ has a smiling egg on it, ‘Rum and Coke’ has an illustration of a rum bottle hugging a coke bottle and ‘Monday blues’ shows a lazy snail on a blue sock. The name of the brand itself deserves a special mention for the puns. “The sock worn keeps peeping out whenever you stretch your leg, it almost plays peek-a-boo with you. Put two and two together, you get Sockaboo!” explains Deepan with a grin.

While the design elements were anyway grabbing eyeballs, the true challenge was to put them into execution. While designs on t-shirts are printed, illustrations on the sock are knit. This rendered many intricate details of the design, impractical. Each element is plotted on a graph sheet that allows only limited number of colours to be knit.

The duo also plan to bring their socks into the corporate world and have already collaborated with Ramco Systems by customising their collection with the corporate’s chatbot Chia on it. “Gifting socks in the corporate set up is prevalent in the West and we would like to bring it to the city,” says Asha.

They hope that this gifting habit will lend to a behavioral change within work spaces. “Corporates might have dress policies against round neck shirts or jeans but no one can pull you out for wearing colourful socks,” says Deepan. The central idea is to express one’s fun side at work.

With this aim, Deepan and Asha’s plans don’t stop at opening a physical space. They have also started catering to the wedding industry. The recent feature on the website is the gift box where customers can choose six pairs from their collection and gift them to their loved ones with a customised message.

For details, visit their instagram page: @sockabooofficial or website: www.sockaboo.com