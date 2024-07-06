Sobhita Dhulipala adds glitz to Qbik Hyderabad launch

Qbik, the Delhi-headquartered fashion label founded in 2011 by Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh, recently opened its flagship store in Hyderabad. The 3200 square feet store in Banjara Hills, spread across two floors, showcases a range of lehengas, pre-stitched sarees, tuxedos, bomber jackets, sherwanis and much more. Adding glitz to the launch event was actor Sobhita Dhulipala, recently seen in the international film Monkey Man. She also lent her voice to Deepika Padukone in the smash hit Telugu film, Kalki 2898 AD.

In a brief interaction, Sobhita revealed that her first encounter with Qbik was during a magazine shoot and she was impressed by the quality and intricacy of their embroidery. On her association with the label and the design ethos of Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh, she added, “What I love about the label is the mix of traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern style. Every piece shows attention to detail and high quality. The designers celebrate our rich textile heritage while adding fresh, innovative touches, making their designs both timeless and trendy.”

Sobhita says she has a soft corner for Indian textiles and crafts and when approached for partnerships, she gauges the brand or label to see if they share a similar vision. “I think meaningful collaborations come about when tastes and values align, that’s the most important metric for me.”

Among the films and series that Sobhita has been a part of so far, the web series Made in Heaven stood out in terms of fashion choices. When asked if she was hands-on in planning her character Tara’s looks, she says, “For season two, I was involved in shaping Tara’s wardrobe, especially emphasising power dressing. Working closely with the costume team, we curated outfits like cinched waists and corporate suits that embodied Tara’s powerful persona both at work and in her personal life.”