Sisterhood of the travelling pants: When the airport is your runway

Victoria Beckham once tweeted, “Airport is my runway!” When I am at the airport all set for a vacation, I have a sinking feeling in my stomach. My travel companions look like they have stumbled off the Paris Fashion Week ramp. Meanwhile I, in my corduroy trousers and T-shirt, look as if I have fallen off the laundry cart.

My trousers are phoren and the grey tee has an Airbus logo. Sadly, no one in my group seems to have any regard for the imported or even the aviation giant. Jessica Alba also wore a statement sweatshirt with a jacket thrown over it carelessly, and she made it to the top-whatever list of best-dressed travellers! Just saying.

I think longingly of my first-ever flight in 1970: from Calcutta to Madras and from there to Bangalore. Nine-year-old me had really taken trouble with my appearance. A pink frock with an embroidered collar (from Calcutta’s Good Companions), polished school shoes and white lacy socks, matching hair clasps and a new hanky. Obviously, I was more stylish back then.

Maybe, I should have just worn a sari. After all, you can’t go wrong with it. In response a young friend comments, “If I wear a sari, by the time I’m done with security, it would come off.” When did the sari become such a challenge?” After all, Miranda Kerr managed to carry off a ruffled, floor-length gown at Los Angeles airport.

I enlist the help of designer Anand Kabra, known for his fondness for saris and the Indian silhouette in his designs. He starts off promisingly enough saying, “Look, I know a lot of women who are most comfortable in a sari. They can even run in one. If you have comfortable footwear, wear the sari just a little higher than you usually do. Wear a blouse that covers up nicely and frees you from hitching and tugging.”

Layer up

Kabra also suggest dressing in layers for comfort. “We move from outdoors into a climate-controlled environment, and then outdoors again. So layering makes sense. You can add or remove a jacket easily enough. It is the same with scarves. A few sensible ideas can keep you from looking unkempt when you arrive at your destination.”

The diva dress list Rihanna made a splash with a big tote in tan, teamed with army camouflage trousers, a Harley-Davidson T-shirt and a leather jacket thrown over her shoulder.

Sienna Miller wrapped a long blue scarf around her neck, wore a simple top and pulled it all together with black pencil trousers and strappy flat sandals.

Kate Beckinsale picked her flesh-coloured satin pants.

Obviously, crumple-free fabric is a must. “Stay away from cotton, please. Jersey is nice. It is soft, doesn’t crush and looks the same as it did when you put it on at the beginning of your journey.” While on the topic of layering, bomber jackets work beautifully. They are lightweight and make the wearer feel snug. It’s also a hot favourite among celebrities, right from Selena Gomez to Kendall Jenner. It easy to retain that air of understated elegance even when you travel, says designer Shilpa Reddy. Just follow a few basic rules to avoid being that malodorous grungy traveller that nobody wants to sit next to on the plane. “Comfort comes first, but surely there is nothing to stop you from looking good too,” she says. Reddy swears by a well-cut pair of black trousers in a knit fabric (the M&S kind). If you must wear track pants, find ones that have some detailing, like “a little embroidery, studs on the side or something that sets it apart from what you pull on for a jog. (But keep in mind the fact that those bedazzled velour Juicy Couture tracks teamed with oversized sunglasses have become stereotypical wannabe WAG wear.) Also remember, airports aren’t the best places to experiment with edgy new trends. We get it, a lot of you get excited about travelling, which could result in corsets, skinny jeans and stilettos on the flight. But do you really want to limp across terminals thanks to shoe bites from your latest acquisition? Or be strapped into your seat in tight, high-waist skinny jeans and an even tighter crop top? (Let there be enough space for the airline food and wine). And let’s not even get started on the acrobatics involved when you use a tiny airline toilet in a jumpsuit. Or go through security in knee-high boots.

If you must be a flying fashionista, take a cue from Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik, who slips into a comfy pair of sweat pants and hoodie during the flight, and then patiently changes back into her trendy ensemble just before she disembarks. Let’s face it: Looking good never comes easy!

Feet first

Now, for your feet. Comfortable footwear is all important. Since we are often asked to remove our shoes when we go through airport security these days, wear moccasins or, if you really want to make that style statement, a zippered pair of shoes, says Reddy. Heels and laced affairs are out. You don’t have to give up all accessories. She says, “I like wearing bracelets and rings. If they get too uncomfortable, you can always easily slip them off and put them into your bag. I also always have sunglasses.” Reddy says she carries a spare shirt and inner wear in her hand luggage. “So I can shower and change in transit lounges and arrive at my destination not just looking but also feeling fresh.”

Victoria Beckham arrives in France with son Cruz | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Stylist Shilpa Vummiti opts for soft leggings for their comfort and non-crumpling qualities. “They are light and no-nonsense and can be jazzed up with accessories such as bags, jewellery and shoes,” she says.

Both Vummiti and Reddy recommend handbags big enough to hold travel essentials. Vummiti ensures that, just before landing, she washes her face thoroughly and removes all traces of make up.

Reddy always double-checks the zipper on her bag. “A medium-sized bag is the perfect accessory. It can add style and is also functional. Inside, I keep see-through ziplock bags. I carry my face mist and hand cream in one, hair bands, combs, brushes and dry shampoo (hair gets rather limp in flight) in another, medicines and so on in a third.”

Vummiti’s travel bag is “roomy enough for wet wipes, gum, lip balm and socks”. She adds, “It is considerate to use antiperspirant stick deodorant (not spray deodorants), as body odour is a big turn off. If you have to use a perfume, be kind and use something really mild.” Given how many people are allergic to the smell of jasmine and rose, it’s best to steer clear of these fragrances. You might love your Jean Paul Gaultier, but the passenger on 29 F may not think so.

Dress sharp, and who knows, like designer Carolina Herrera once famously said in an interview to the Daily Mail, “You know, if you dress up at the airport, you will actually be taken care of perfectly. You’ll be the one who the stewards look after the most.” Maybe this is how you may just snag that upgrade you’ve been dreaming of.

Don’t forget: