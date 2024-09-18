Shop for handlooms and handcrafted products at this pop-up in Chennai

Shop for a curated range of handlooms and handcrafted products at the second edition of Sondham. Sunita Sekhar, founder and curator of the annual pop-up, brings traditional handloom saris, dupattas, and their signature koodai totes.

Sunita says she collaborates with weavers to craft saris for Sondham. “I visited Kalna and Phulia districts in West Bengal to meet the weavers. Phulia district is known for its superior cottons, and they specialise in natural dye. In Kalna, which is known for jamdani weave, we collaborated with master weaver Dev Nath, and will be presenting indigo jamdhani cottons exclusively for pop-up. Each of these jamdani saris take about two months to be woven,“ says Sunita.

The koodai totes, which was launched at their maiden edition, will be presented in contemporary designs, and they will also be launching koodai trays this year. “We work with families in and around Coimbatore and Erode for the totes and trays. We provide them colour (mostly metallic) and design (contemporary) intervention, and use prefer the biscuit weave and cross knots. The trays make for a good gifting option and as home decor as well,” she says.

Also participating at the pop-up are the Bengaluru-based handloom house Kala Nele, known for khunn, ilkal and kasuti weaves; Chennai brand Brass Tacks, known for classic, everyday outfits made of soft cotton; Ela India that does contemporary garments with hand-blocked fabrics; Citrine that brings contemporary silver accessories and Miniverse with quirky silver jewellry with semi-precious stones.

@Studio Loco, CIT Colony, Mylapore. September 20 and 21, 10.30am to 7pm. For details, call 72000 94881

