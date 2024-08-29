If you are planning to kickstart your shopping spree for the upcoming festive season, this event comes just in time. Starting August 29, Chamiers at RA Puram will host a pop-up bringing together two brands: Aavaran and Devi. Alka Sharma, founder of Udaipur-based Aavaran — known for hand block-printed garments, home furnishings and accessories — is excited about her return to customer-centric events. “After Covid, we were doing more of business-to-business (B2B) projects, and we realised we were losing our identity. After a long hiatus we are getting back to B2C sales, and we are happy about it,” says Alka, 46, who adds that they have over 200 artisans working for them. “We will be bringing a mixed bag to the pop-up, a mix of old and new collections.”

Visitors can look forward to apparel (upwards of ₹2,500) such as shirts and kurtas for men, and dresses, saris, stoles, and kurtis for women. The brand’s forte, says Alka, is their work in natural dyes. “We specialise in dabu (mud-resist block printing), and take inspiration from our surroundings for the design,” she adds. Their latest collection Padmaja turns Udaipur’s popular Lake Pichola, jharokhas, lilies, and the lotus into motifs. “The lotus is a symbol of purity, prosperity and feminine energy. We have turned these icons into dabu prints and embroideries,” says Alka, who has also extracted dyes from turmeric and pomegranate for this range.

Apparel aside, Aavaran will also showcase its range of home decor such as mats, dhurries, bedsheets, table linen, and toys. “We are a zero-waste organisation,” says Alka, explaining how a team of women have been trained to use excess fabric from their production cycle to craft these products.

To pair Aavaran’s garments with the right accessories, Devika Arora will be bringing her collection (upwards of ₹2,800) of statement rings, neckpieces, and bracelets. At Devi, her Jaipur-based brand, she says the focus is on working with natural gemstones set in sterling silver. “This year, I will bring a mix of traditional pieces to cater to the upcoming festive season, and also contemporary ones that go well with the younger clientele. Now, the Indian design aesthetic is leaning towards contemporary designs,” says Devika, 48. Expect rings, dainty and chunky necklaces, ear-studs and jhumkas in stones such as onyx, quartz, pearls, among others.

August 29 to 31st at The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram. From 11am to 7.30pm

