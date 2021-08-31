Shop at The Armoire

The luxe pop-up’s Celebration Edit offers the latest in prêt, but with room for customisation

Entrepreneur Nandini Varshnei has always felt that there is a big gap in the market for affordable luxury, especially in Chennai. “Many of us want quality clothing, but without the exorbitant designer price tags. We’d like to pick up a few pieces rather than just one occasionwear,” she begins, explaining why the 14th edition of her luxe pop-up, The Armoire, has mostly stuck to the ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 price bracket.

With the latest collections from 18 designers, the brands featured include big names such as Namrata Joshipura and first-timers to the city like House of Soi, the new label from Hyderabad-based designer Archana Shah. “The brand is all about bold prints, luxe fabrics and flattering silhouettes. A Soi dress can be worn from day to night, to a brunch or an evening out,” she says, adding how most of the designs at the pop-up will cater to the shift in fashion trends, post-pandemic spending patterns and the intimate nature of celebrations nowadays. “While all the designs are prêt, you can customise them with the designers,” she concludes.

The Armoire Celebration Edit is on September 2, 11 am - 8 pm, at The Folly at Amethyst, Royapettah.